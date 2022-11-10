Delaware State Police this week arrested Deandre Hall, 30, of Dagsboro, on weapon and drug-related charges following a complaint of suspicious activity on Monday evening.
According to the DSP, on Nov. 7, around 4:18 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the area of Woodland Ferry Road and Gum Branch Road for reports of a black man, later identified as Deandre Hall, allegedly running down the road with a firearm. Another 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of the man, reported that he had observed Hall drop the firearm and run into the woods.
While troopers patrolled the area, they observed a male subject matching the physical description that the 911 caller had provided, police said, and the troopers were able to take Hall into custody without further incident.
A search incident to an arrest revealed that Hall was in possession of approximately .203 grams of suspected heroin and other suspected drug paraphernalia. The firearm, determined to be a rifle, was recovered, along with ammunition, they said.
Hall was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 5, where he then allegedly caused damage to the facility. He was charged with: two felony counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited; Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (a misdemeanor); three misdemeanor counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Mischief under $1,000 (a misdemeanor); two counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree (a violation) and Public Intoxication (a violation).
Hall was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $11,753 secured bond.