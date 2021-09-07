Delaware State Police this week arrested at 56-year-old Dagsboro-area man on a 5th Offense DUI charge and other related charges.
Police reported that on Sept. 2, around 2:27 a.m., troopers responded a report of an unconscious subject on Sussex Highway in the area of Bridgeville Highway. Upon arrival to the scene, they said, Maurice Baker, 56, of Dagsboro was located lying across the driver and front passenger seat of a Ford F250.
Through the investigation, troopers said, they learned Baker was allegedly operating the F250 when he began to swerve on the roadway. When he stopped the vehicle on the shoulder, they said, he became unconscious. As troopers and EMS were on scene, approximately .014 grams of suspected heroin were located on his person, they said. A criminal investigation ensued, and Baker was found to be Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
Additionally, a computer inquiry was conducted and revealed Baker had four previous DUI convictions. He was transported to a nearby hospital and medically cleared before being transported to Delaware State Police Troop 5 and charged with 5th Offense DUI of Any Drug (a felony), Consumption of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,200 secured bond.