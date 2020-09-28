The Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) recently received a $500 donation from County Bank. Located at 35554 Atlantic Avenue, the MVFC has served the Millville community since 1936. Beyond fighting fires and emergency support, the company also provides public information, education and live dispatch in the area. The public can support first-responders through giving, membership and volunteering. For more information, visit their website at www.millville84.com or call (302) 539-7557. For emergencies, dial 911.