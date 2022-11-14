A 10-year-old child was shot near Frankford on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Delaware State Police. The child was in serious condition as of Monday, Nov. 14, police said.
State police responded to a report of a shooting in the 30000 block of Gum Road around 10 p.m., according to police reports. Troopers found the juvenile had been shot in the upper torso. They were taken to an area hospital, where they are being treated for “serious injuries,” police said.
The child has not been identified and at this time, no other details are being released. State police are investigating the “circumstances and motive surrounding this incident,” the police report said.
The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit at Troop 4 in Georgetown is asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is being asked to call Detective Zachary Spudis at (302) 752- 3807.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) TIP-3333 or via the Crime Stoppers website at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.