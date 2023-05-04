Nearly one year after 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines, Md., was killed by a hit-and-run driver a few miles from his home, charges have been filed in the case.
Tyler Allen Mailloux, 22, of Berlin, Md., was charged in Worcester County (Md.) Circuit Court, in Snow Hill, Md., on Friday, April 28, with offenses including failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving body injury, knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in serious bodily injury, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in death and that death occurred, failure of the driver involved in the accident to render assistance, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death and knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in death and failure to provide insurance information at scene or within 15 days.
Attorney Neil Dubovsky, who represents the Knupp family, told the Coastal Point that the family is “immensely grateful to [Worcester County States] Attorney Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux.”
“We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support,” the family stated. “We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun. This presents an important step toward accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion — we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies.”
Mailloux was not detained at the time charges were filed but will be tried. His trial is scheduled in Snow Hill in May.