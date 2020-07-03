393FCA4A-F50D-4E36-B880-BA9912E0D985.gif

Updated Information

The Delaware State Police have declared the situation at the home located in the 20000 block of Shell Station Rd., Frankford, under control. Although a police presence will remain in the area, commuters may again use the affected roadways.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

The Delaware State Police are currently conducting an investigation in the 20000 block of Shell Station Rd., Frankford. At this time, they said, the incident is contained to a specific residence; however, as a precautionary measure, Shell Station Rd. is currently closed. Members of the public will notice a police presence in the vicinity and are being asked to avoid the area. The investigation is active and ongoing with further details being released as they become available.

