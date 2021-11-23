Every first-responder working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex counties will get a homemade hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badges.
Blessings for Badges was founded in Sussex County in 2018 to provide meals for police officers, paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers and correctional officers who can’t enjoy a meal at home with their families for the holiday. In Sussex County, meals will be assembled at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall and delivered to each first-responder’s station.
“We are just so thankful for what these heroes do for us every day, but especially on holidays when we all are enjoying our families and sometimes forgetting about the people who keep us safe,” said Cindi Susi of Harbeson, president of Blessings for Badges.
Susi’s late father was a retired Wilmington police officer, who missed many Thanksgiving meals due to work.
The group has been seeking donations of food and money to support the effort, and the outpouring of support has been gratifying, she said.
In Sussex County, several restaurants are pitching in with trays of donated food, including J.D. Shuckers, SoDel Concepts, Big Fish Grill, Crab Barn, Crooked Hammock, Pizza Palace, Harpoon Hanna’s and Crossroads Community Church. Mountaire Farms is donating chicken, and Sysco is providing paper products. Students from Lord Baltimore Elementary School have made handmade cards to be included with every meal.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Georgetown Fire Company is pitching in with trays of mashed potatoes, and the Millsboro fire company’s Ladies Auxiliary has agreed to cook and prepare sides. Volunteers will be gathering at the Millsboro fire hall on Wednesday night, Nov. 24, and again on Thursday morning, Nov. 25, by 8 a.m. to get everything ready.
In Kent County, a group of volunteers will be gathering at Leipsic Fire Company on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to begin prepping meals and will be back again at 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will be helping cook, serve and deliver meals to first-responders. Leading Kent County’s effort is Deb Lawhead, who is president of the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Harrington Raceway & Casino is providing all the turkeys and rolls, and several Ladies Auxiliaries are pitching in with trays of mashed potatoes, stuffing and macaroni-and-cheese. Other groups helping include Mission BBQ, Main Street Market and Smyrna Dinner, and Girl Scout Troop 267 and Calvary Baptist Church are making thank-you cards to remind each officer how appreciated they are.
The group is also accepting financial donations to help offset costs associated with the project. Checks can be made payable to Blessings for Badges and mailed to P.O. Box 1041, Millsboro, DE 19966.
For more information or to learn how to volunteer, contact BlessingsForBadges@gmail.com.