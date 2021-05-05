Charges were pending this week against a 26-year-old Bethany Beach man, and a 41-year-old Millsboro man had been arrested, after an alleged incident of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure at a Millville restaurant and bar that left the Bethany man in serious condition and being treated for traumatic injuries.
Tony Petralia, public information officer for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC), which responded to the Saturday, May 1, incident, said a Delaware State Police medevac unit also responded to the scene, along with Sussex County EMS personnel and Ocean View police officers.
According to the DSP, on Saturday, May 1, around 7:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Hooked Up Ale House in Millville for a report of a disorderly individual. Upon arrival to the scene, they said, troopers observed a 26-year-old man who was unconscious in the parking lot, being treated by personnel from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS.
Through investigation, the DSP reported, troopers discovered that the 26-year-old man had been a patron inside the establishment when management observed him allegedly acting in a disorderly manner, noting that he appeared to be highly intoxicated.
When the man was asked to leave and while being escorted out of the restaurant, police reported, the man allegedly began yelling obscenities. Once outside, he allegedly continued to yell obscenities and make inappropriate sexual gestures, and allegedly pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals.
At that time, police said, William L. Mitchell, 41, of Millsboro, an employee of Hooked Up, approached the man and allegedly punched him once in the upper body, knocking him to the ground.
The man was transported to an area hospital and then transferred to Christiana Hospital in serious condition, police reported.
By Wednesday, word was circulating in the community that the man had died, but MCpl. Heather Pepper, public information officer for DSP in Georgetown, said he had not died and that the DSP would release further information on the incident on Wednesday night.
“We are aware of the incident at the establishment but are still investigating,” she told the Coastal Point on Wednesday morning, ahead of a release stating that the man was listed in serious condition and providing some additional details.
On May 5, the DSP reported, Mitchell turned himself into Delaware State Police Troop 4, where he was charged with Assault Second Degree (a felony). He was released on $4,000 unsecured bond.
Police said active warrants were on file at Delaware State Police Troop 4 for the 26-year-old Bethany man, on charges of Indecent Exposure Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Police had not released his name as of Wednesday evening.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point that state police had dispatched his police department to two incidents in the Millville Town Center during the past week.
“The first incident occurred on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 7:45 p.m. The second incident took place on Monday, May 3, at 12:09 a.m. According to the reports filed by the responding OV officers, both complaints involved disorderly subjects (fighting). Both incidents are under investigation by the Delaware State Police, Troop 4,” McLaughlin wrote.
Updated information on this story will be provided on the Coastal Point’s website as it becomes available.