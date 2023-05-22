Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred near Bethany Beach on Friday.
According to the Delaware State Police, on May 19 around 10:15 a.m., a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southeast in the parking lot of Walgreens, located at 32979 Coastal Highway, just south of Bethany. A pedestrian was walking in the same parking lot, traveling north toward Walgreens, they said. Police said the Tucson began making a sharp left turn to pull into a parking space, and as the Tucson entered the parking space, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking within that same parking space.
The driver of the Tucson, an 82-year-old woman from Bowie, Md., was not injured during the collision. The pedestrian, 89-year-old Celeste Speer of Bethany Beach, was transported to an area hospital, where she died.
The parking lot of Walgreens was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sgt. J. Burns by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.