BBPD to host bicycle safety checkpoint on Aug. 5

The Bethany Beach Police Department will host another of its bicycle safety checkpoints on Aug. 5.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

The Bethany Beach Police Department will hold another bicycle safety checkpoint on Aug. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m., at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Wellington Parkway.

“The Town of Bethany strives to maintain a safe biking atmosphere and prevent collisions by utilizing active lighting to enhance to presence of bicycles on our roads,” BBPD representatives said.

The safety checkpoints include installation of bicycle safety light kits to cyclists who stop there.

Here bicyclists get a safety check from the July 21 bicycle safety checkpoint.

Content can be submitted to the Coastal Point via email to editorial@coastalpoint.com. By submitting any content, you are agreeing to the Submissions policies detailed under the Terms of Use link at the bottom of this site.