BBPD to host bicycle safety checkpoint on Aug. 5

The Bethany Beach Police Department will hold another bicycle safety checkpoint on Aug. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m., at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Wellington Parkway.
“The Town of Bethany strives to maintain a safe biking atmosphere and prevent collisions by utilizing active lighting to enhance to presence of bicycles on our roads,” BBPD representatives said.
The safety checkpoints include installation of bicycle safety light kits to cyclists who stop there.
Here bicyclists get a safety check from the July 21 bicycle safety checkpoint.