A fire in an enclosure at the Barn Hill Animal Preserve near Frankford on Tuesday, Feb 14, caused heavy damage to the structure, but no animals were injured, according to reports from the preserve and area fire companies.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m., according to reports from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.
Barn Hill Manager Zach Bova said the fire was first seen by two employees who were walking through the preserve. The alligator enclosure sustained heavy damage in the blaze, as did the otter pen and owl enclosure.
“All of the animals were able to be relocated safely,” Bova said. The alligator was not in the enclosure at the time of the fire, he noted.
While he was not at the scene when the fire broke out, Bova said when he arrived “first thing Wednesday morning,” he was struck by the extent of the damage.
“We had to shuffle some of the other animals around a bit,” to make room for the displaced critters, he said. “Thankfully,” he said, “the otter enclosure is on the far end of the shared wall” where the fire damage was heaviest. There were four otters in the enclosure. Two great eagle owls were in the owl enclosure, Bova said.
“It was good that they were all some distance away from the fire,” he said, “and that the companies responded as quickly as they did.”
Bova said the damage could have been “much, much worse” if the fire hadn’t been discovered and extinguished as quickly as it was. “A lot of our park is wood,” he said, with metal roofs “and some netting” for various animal perches.
Bova said the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has preliminarily termed the fire accidental, having possibly started in one of the heating pads the facility uses during the winter months to provide warmth for some of the animals.
“Because it’s cold, sometimes the enclosures have heating pads in them. A lot of our animals are OK with fluctuating temperatures. … It gets a little cold around here in Delaware sometimes. … The ones that need a little bit of extra heat, we have different heating pads,” which are typically used by zoos and are rated for outdoor use.
“I kind of wasn’t expecting it to be quite to the extent that it was,” he said. “It could have been significantly worse,” especially since “a lot of the structures run back-to-back” and, being wooden, would have quickly burned. “When I rolled in, I was shocked to see how much damage had been done, but really relieved by how quickly it had been contained and how safe everyone was.
“We’ll definitely need to rebuild, for sure,” he said. “It was just busted glass and charred wood, and the netting for the otters is all melted overhead.”
Bova said he was also thankful that the organization had the protocols in place to make sure everyone was as safe as possible.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company reported that one firefighter was treated by Millville EMS and was transported to Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department for evaluation.
Firefighters from Bethany Beach and Frankford fire companies provided mutual aid during the incident at Barn Hill.
Upon arrival, firefighters found one of the animal enclosures “fully involved,” with fencing and another enclosure in which owls were house was endangered by the blaze as well.
After the fire was extinguished, Roxana’s report said, crews helped to secure the burned section of the owl enclosure so the two birds inside could not escape.
Bova reported on the sanctuary’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning that after assessing the structures, “We’ve got major damage to the back corner of three of our enclosures and the home of one of our animal ambassadors completely destroyed.
“Luckily, no animals or crew were harmed, and the animals in these enclosures have been temporarily relocated,” the post continued.
Barn Hill has announced it is accepting donations to help with the expense of rebuilding the damaged structures. Contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/147f629d.
“We appreciate all the thoughts and love from the community, and especially the brave crews that made sure the rest of our park stayed safe,” Bova said in his Facebook post.
Barn Hill’s Delaware location, at 34215 Pepper Road, is closed for the winter and is scheduled to reopen to the public in April. It is home to 35 species of animals, including the owls and alligator, as well as two-toed sloths, red kangaroos, otters and an aardvark. The facility offers tours and “encounters” with the animals on site, including “sipping with sloths,” “kangaroo yoga” and “otter swims.”
The organization has another location in Louisiana. The Delaware location opened to the public in 2020.