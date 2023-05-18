As Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin accepted a gift bag filled with cookies and little bags of snacks, he thanked members of Back the Blue, who made deliveries to several law enforcement agencies last week, and joked, “We’re going to have a lot of heavyset cops.”
“Thank you so much for everything you do,” Sharon Miles of Fenwick Island said as she approached Bethany Beach Sr. Cpl. Justin Norman and handed him a box of Little Debbie cakes.
“This makes me feel so good. Thank you for this event. Thank you, ma’am,” Norman told her, smiling.
One by one, Back the Blue members, arriving in the parking lot across from John West Park in Ocean View — their final stop on Thursday, May 11 — shook officers’ hands and delivered thank-you notes, cards and provisions, assuring the officers they are appreciated.
“We saved the best for last,” organizer Drew Sunderlin said, as he greeted officers.
“We are behind you 100 percent. We appreciate everything you do, also 100 percent,” he said to cheers and shouts of “Yeah!” and “Hooray!”
Earlier, deliveries had been made to Troop 4 of the Delaware State Police and Probation & Parole, as well as the Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, South Bethany and Fenwick Island police departments.
Sunderlin, president of the 41st District Republican Club, whose son is a commander for the Pennsylvania State Police, said he got the idea to deliver refreshments and notes of gratitude after reading a Coastal Point article about McLaughlin “and what he was doing with the police there, and how much the people in Ocean View respect him and his team.”
Sunderlin took a concealed-carry gun class that McLaughlin taught after Sunderlin and his wife moved to Delaware from Pennsylvania.
“There were things going on where police where being disrespected, and I said, ‘You know what? We need to recognize all of these different police agencies.’ So I started it five years ago, and it has grown every year. The cops say they are so surprised and pleased, because usually they only hear from the public when they have a problem or an emergency,” Sunderlin said.
Cars in the caravan were decorated with crepe paper, ribbons and American and Thin Blue Line flags, which resemble American flags but have a blue stripe as a sign of support for law enforcement. Officers were asked to judge the best-decorated car and the winner, Barb Sunderlin, Sunderlin’s wife, received a Thin Blue Line flag as the prize.
“She had an overwhelming majority of the votes submitted by the various police departments we visited,” Sunderlin said.
“The 2023 Back the Blue Caravan was a huge success. Everyone thought that this event was one of the most worthwhile and heartwarming community activities. Just seeing the beaming smiles on the officers’ faces said it all. I have received many notes of appreciation from the various agencies we visited, saying how much they enjoyed the event, snacks and goodwill the community conveyed,” he said.
He is working to make Back the Blue a countywide event in 2024, with the goal of having three caravans, in western, central and eastern parts of Sussex County.
Anyone interested in helping him can send him an e-mail at drew@tennisstringking.com or text him at (215) 280-2783.