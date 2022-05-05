Cookies for Cops snack (copy)

Lt. Michael Bruette of the Selbyville Police Department tastes a cookie offered to him by Marilyn Booker, chairwoman of the 38th District Republicans, as part of the 2020 Cookies for Cops program. Local Republican groups are participating in a May 11 Back the Blue Caravan to deliver cookies to local agencies.

The 41st District Republican Club & PAC and the 38th District Republican Club PAC will honor local law-enforcement by delivering cookies to about a dozen agencies during the Back the Blue Caravan on Wednesday, May 11.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., members will deliver the baked treats to area police departments.

“This year, we have the endorsement of the Delaware FOP and have expanded our outreach to 10 law-enforcement agencies in both the 41st and 38th districts,” said Drew Sunderlin, president of the 41st District Republican Club & PAC, based in Millsboro.

“Our route will take us from the Rose’s parking lot on Route 113 north up to Probation & Parole and Troop 4, and then south to Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach and finally to Ocean View,” he said.

There will be 20 cars in the caravan.

Anyone interested in decorating cars and joining in the caravan can RSVP to info@41strepublicanclub.com or info@38thdrcp.com.

