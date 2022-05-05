The 41st District Republican Club & PAC and the 38th District Republican Club PAC will honor local law-enforcement by delivering cookies to about a dozen agencies during the Back the Blue Caravan on Wednesday, May 11.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., members will deliver the baked treats to area police departments.
“This year, we have the endorsement of the Delaware FOP and have expanded our outreach to 10 law-enforcement agencies in both the 41st and 38th districts,” said Drew Sunderlin, president of the 41st District Republican Club & PAC, based in Millsboro.
“Our route will take us from the Rose’s parking lot on Route 113 north up to Probation & Parole and Troop 4, and then south to Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach and finally to Ocean View,” he said.
There will be 20 cars in the caravan.
Anyone interested in decorating cars and joining in the caravan can RSVP to info@41strepublicanclub.com or info@38thdrcp.com.