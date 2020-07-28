The Delaware State Police this week arrested 50-year-old Christina Pilley of Laurel after she allegedly physically assaulted an acquaintance and displayed a weapon in an incident near Millsboro.
Police said the incident occurred on July 26, around 8:20 p.m., when troopers responded to Golden Arrow Court, Millsboro, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they said, it was learned that a 24-year-old male victim from Georgetown had met at a residence there, for a custody exchange of his daughter. During the custody exchange, they said, Pilley ran up to the victim’s vehicle and allegedly struck him in the head multiple times.
The victim’s daughter was present and observed the incident, but was unharmed, police noted. The property owner, a 25-year-old man from Millsboro, broke up the assault and demanded Pilley leave his property, they said, and she got back into her vehicle to leave the property. But, police said, she allegdly pointed a handgun at the property owner and then left the residence immediately after.
The first victim did not require medical attention for his injuries, police said, and the weapon was not recovered.
Pilley turned herself in to Troop 7, where she was charged with: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); Aggravated Menacing (a felony); Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (a felony); Assault 3rd Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and posted bail on $15,251 secured bond.