Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into numerous thefts from boat yards in Sussex County.
According to the DSP, throughout March and April 2022, Delaware State Police fielded numerous reports of thefts of watercraft equipment and accessories that were occurring in boat yards in the Lewes, Millsboro and Milford areas.
Detectives from the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit were able to develop 30-year-old Christian O’Leary of Lewes and 34-year-old Jacob Steele of Dover as two suspects associated with those thefts. On April 29, around 10:33 p.m., O’Leary and Steele were located operating a vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway at Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, and O’Leary and Steele were taken into custody without incident.
Both O’Leary and Steele were transported to Troop 7 and charged with Attempted Theft Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (a felony); four felony counts of Theft Over $1,500; three counts of Criminal Mischief; three counts of Criminal Trespass Second Degree; and three counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
O’Leary was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,875 secured bond, and Steele was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,500 secured bond.