The Fenwick Island Police Department recently announced the arrest of a man in connection with car break-ins on Bunting Avenue.
According to Police Chief John Devlin, Scott Ferris, 51, was charged with two felony counts of theft from a senior citizen and criminal trespass.
FIPD Cpl. Steven Majewski had received a complaint of theft from vehicles along Bunting Avenue on Aug. 13. Majewski learned that stolen credit cards were used at the Home Depot in Berlin, Md., and Walmart in Salisbury, Md., Devlin said.
Ferris was identified through security footage at the stores and with assistance from the Ocean City (Md.) Police Department, which had taken Ferris into custody for similar crimes. As a result, the Fenwick Island Police Department obtained arrest warrants, and Ferris was extradited from Maryland to face Delaware charges on Nov. 21. He was released pending a preliminary hearing.