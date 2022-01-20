About a month after two Sussex Correctional Institution inmates filed a lawsuit claiming they had been attacked by SCI employees with no action taken by leadership, 10 to 20 more individuals — some still incarcerated there and others who have been released — have reported similar treatment.
“We have started to field calls from more current and former inmates who related they had very similar experiences. Our intention, hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, is to file an amendment to include the complaints of all the new people who have signed on board,” attorney Daniel Griffith of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston in Bethany Beach told the Coastal Point.
Griffith is working with the ACLU in Wilmington on behalf of the inmates who originally filed the lawsuit, William Davis and Isaac Montague
“What you notice is a troubling pattern of behavior. A lot of the situations are remarkably similar. Some of the inmates who came forward after the lawsuit was filed are still there at SCI, and we have had their relatives call us. Others are out now. We have to be formally retained by them, rather than just having us receive a call and amending the complaint, so we are now drafting an amended complaint and also getting paperwork to these individuals,” he said.
In some case, inmates filed grievances but the grievances were denied by SCI personnel, Griffith said.
“Many of them were disciplined on the basis of the correction officers’ alleged misconduct on part of the inmate. A number of them were assaulted and put into disciplinary segregation or ‘the hole.’ Some institutions call it “the SHU,’ for ‘secured housing unit,’” Griffith said.
Generally, he said, the inmates were disciplined for resisting or not complying.
“There are some common themes that go through all of these claims. Mace, use of mace, seems to be very prevalent. A lot of it occurred in the intake unit, when an inmate first comes in. Most jails have separate areas for pre-trial detainees, for people who are sent to jail and are awaiting trial. A lot of this seems to be happening pre-trial,” he said.
Davis’ and Montague’s case is expected to be heard in U.S. District Court in Wilmington next year, Griffith said.
The inmates filed a complaint against SCI stating there have been attacks “on people living at SCI by DOC employees, as well as the lack of action taken by leadership at SCI.”
Jason Miller, chief of communications and community relations for the Delaware Department of Correction, told the Coastal Point in December 2021, “The Department of Correction learned of the lawsuits over the weekend through the news media. We are reviewing them at this time.”
Asked for a comment from the warden, Miller said, “Not at this time, while we continue to review the lawsuits.
Miller did not reply to a request, sent this week, for a fresh comment.
Plaintiffs are suing for both money and changes at SCI, Griffith said, but he didn’t yet know how much money they will seek, he said.
“The federal statute they are suing under allows for a full menu of remedies that includes attorneys’ fees, compensation for damages to victims, injunctive relief to stop these practices and institute policy changes,” he said, adding that the federal court system is currently backlogged and the federal judiciary is short-staffed, so it has been taking cases about one year to be heard after complaints are filed.
According to the ACLU in Wilmington, which is handling the case, in September 2021 several SCI officers “brutally attacked Isaac, completely unprovoked.”
“Three officers led the attack, while other officers watched — and even videotaped — the attack. The victim was placed in solitary confinement without adequate medical care for three weeks after the incident. A separate attack occurred the following month, according to William Davis, the second plaintiff in the complaint. Davis was held at SCI despite the fact that his release from the facility had been Court ordered. He states that an SCI officer, the same one who initiated the attack a month prior, began beating him after Davis unknowingly answered a question incorrectly.”
In the lawsuit, Davis called the attack “brutal” and said officers shot pepper spray into his nostril.
“Imagine taking a glass bottle, smashing it up and grinding it up and snorting that up your nose. Then times that by 1,000. I felt it burn for days,” he stated.
“The attacks are violations of the plaintiffs’ right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, a protection guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution,” ACLU representatives said.
The officer named in the lawsuit is Kirk Neal, with at least six other officers, as well as Deputy Warden Truman Mears and Warden Jon Beck.
The complaint states Mears and Beck “both knew about the attack in September and had access to the video footage, and chose to do nothing about it.”
Susan Burke, American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware legal director in the Wilmington office, stated, “People who are incarcerated are under the care of the Department of Correction. DOC is directly responsible for any harm that comes to these individuals at the hands of people on their payroll. This is about basic safety and human dignity — SCI must do better.”
Griffith said his understanding is abuse of inmates is “just the way business is done there … and these attacks are all unprovoked. … Corrections officers are entrusted with providing safety and care for incarcerated people, and these officers not only failed, but significantly harmed the lives of those they were supposed to protect.”