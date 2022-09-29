Ocean View police are urging parents to check candy their children take home after trick-or-treating, as well as reminding children not to eat anything that is unwrapped or not factory-sealed.
That’s especially important this year, as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning the public about “rainbow fentanyl,” made to look like candy or sidewalk chalk.
“It could kill a child,” Ocean View Police Department Capt. Heath Hall told the Coastal Point this week.
“Rainbow fentanyl looks like candy, like SweeTarts. Just a speck of fentanyl can kill you. A lot of people just don’t realize. A grain — like a salt grain — could kill somebody, especially a child. At Halloween, you want to try to get candy that is in the original wrapper. You don’t want to take cookies or homemade stuff or candy not in a wrapper. And have the parents inspect the candy before they allow the children to start chowing down on it,” Hall advised.
“You don’t even have to eat it,” he warned. “Just touch it, and it absorbs into your skin. It’s scary stuff. Heroin, cocaine — all of them are very bad, but they don’t absorb into your skin like fentanyl,” he said.
Hall also recommended going trick-or-treating at residences of people the family knows and trusts, not in a strange neighborhood.
“At Cops & Goblins, we provide a safe atmosphere to go trick-or treating in. I trust everybody that participates in our event. I personally know them or I’ve met them and they have respected businesses,” he said, referring to the annual public Halloween party at John West Park.
This year, Cops & Goblins, free and open to the public, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The DEA website, at www.dea.gov, states that the rainbow fentanyl trend “appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.”
“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated, adding that DEA experts are working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and “defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being brought into the United States.”
In September 2021, the DEA launched the “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness campaign as a way to educate about the dangers of fake pills.
Fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine,” the DEA website explains.
“Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose,” it states.
According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
Anyone who encounters the drug is warned not to handle it, but to call 911.