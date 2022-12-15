The 5.7-carat emerald engagement ring that the widow of Salisbury, Md., poultry magnate Frank Perdue donated to help the people of Ukraine sold at a Dec. 7 Sotheby’s auction for $1.2 million.
Mitzi Perdue had said she cherished the ring, made from a gemstone recovered from a 17th century shipwreck near the Florida Keys — a piece presented to her before she married Perdue in July 1988 — but said her late husband, who died in 2005, was “the most philanthropic person I ever knew” and would support her decision.
“I figure he would be enchanted that this ring has the possibility of saving countless numbers of people in Ukraine from a really miserable winter. A lot of the people who became refugees, they left it the spring with one suitcase, and they didn’t bring warm clothes, so the need is just desperate,” she said, adding that Sotheby’s — the New York auction house that handled the sale — is not revealing who purchased it.
The jewel was once aboard the Nuestra Señora de Atocha, a Spanish ship in a fleet of vessels that left Havana in the fall of 1622. Aboard were some 40 tons of silver, gold and riches from regions of South America, according to reports. A string of hurricanes caught the ships and they sunk, as did the treasures aboard, which ended up dispersed at the bottom of the ocean, scattered from the Marquesas Keys to the Dry Tortugas west of Key West, Fla., according to one news account.
It wasn’t until 1985 that the treasures were discovered, despite ardent searches. During an American commercial expedition led by Mel Fisher, $400 million worth of gold and silver bars, coins and jewelry, plus 6 pounds of emeralds were found. Frank Perdue had helped fund the search and was given pieces from the bounty, including the emerald he had made into the ring. He donated other items he received, including coins, gold chains and gems, to Delaware Technical Community College and the Smithsonian Institution, and kept only a gold coin and the gemstone.
“The amount of attention this is getting is mind-blowing,” Mrs. Perdue told the Coastal Point during a recent phone interview.
“It just thrills me beyond bearing. … I’m told every major newspaper has covered the story. I was just interviewed by CNN. The amount of good it can do. I loved owning it — and I use the past tense now — but it’s the satisfaction of knowing there could be thousands of people who aren’t cold, or are less cold,” she said.
Many buildings in Ukraine don’t have heat, lights or clean water, and residents there are struggling to survive in temperatures well below freezing.
She visited the country in recent months and plans to return when items purchased with proceeds from the ring are delivered, including thermal clothing and portable heaters.
“They are such warm people in Ukraine. I fell in love with them. I met one woman in the street. She spoke English. We got to talking, and she was telling me about how, the first month of the invasion, all she could do was cry. And then she looked at her 9-year-old daughter and said, ‘I’m not any good to my daughter if I’m not being strong. I will be strong for my daughter.’ I was so moved by that, we ended up in the longest, strongest hug,” she said.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
“A woman said on social media said, ‘I’m not afraid of death. I’m not afraid of losing a limb. I’m not afraid of anything except that the West will stop supporting us.’ Whatever tiny role I can play in helping encourage people to support Ukraine,” Mrs. Perdue said.
“I think Frank would make the same calculation I did, that if that ring could save untold numbers of people possibly from even death, I think he would eagerly endorse that.”