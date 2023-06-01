Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. It is celebrated May 15 of each year.
At the Ocean View Police Department on Monday, May 15, with several members of the Fraternal Order of Police 16 of Ocean View, friends, family and state Rep. Ron Gray held a flag ceremony.
The Rev. John Klevence from St. Ann’s led the gathering in prayer for the fallen officers and their families. There was a small gathering after the event for refreshments and reflection.