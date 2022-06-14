Ben Parsons was named Young Republican of the Year for Sussex County by the Delaware Republican Party at the GOP Convention. At 15, Ben Parsons is the youngest person to have received the award.
Parsons was noted as being instrumental in and a founding member of the Sussex Teenage Republicans (STaRs). One of the first toys he asked for when he could speak was a stuffed Republican GOP elephant, representatives noted.
In 2019, Parsons began looking to see if he could join the Delaware Young Republicans, but he did not meet the age requirement. In search of a teenage republican group, Parsons was referred to 38th District Republican Committee Chair Marilyn Booker, who was also looking to start a local teenage Republican group. Parsons joined, helping to lay the foundation for the group and becoming their first vice chair at age 13.
He began a major recruitment campaign and was able to recruit many of his friends and classmates — so much so, representatives said, that the age limit for the teenage Republican group had to be lowered to 12 years old, and 11-year-olds were allowed to attend awaiting their 12th birthdays. Parsons was successful in recruiting his mother from the Independent Party to the GOP
Pasons has gone on to be the chairman of the Sussex Teenage Republicans and has led the club in activities including Trump boat parades, several police and law-enforcement appreciation events throughout Sussex County. He aided voters on election day at the 38th District polling place, providing information and aiding elderly voters, promoted STaRs in the Sea Witch Parade, organized tours to places such Fort Delaware and even Mount Rushmore.
Parsons is currently participating in a course on the Delaware State Constitution with the STaRs and plans to instruct the course himself next. He said he hopes to share his experiences with the club at Indian River High School, where he plans to attend high school in the fall. He is currently coordinating efforts with the New Jersey teen Republicans group to form a nationwide federation of teen and high school Republican groups and is leading an effort to form the Delaware State Teenage Republicans to aid other localities form their own STaRs.
He has also been recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution for his essay on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and is now applying to join the Delaware Sons of the American Revolution, through his patriot ancestors who trace their roots to Williamsburg and Jamestown, Va.