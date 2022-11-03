C. Denise Hicks held up a cardboard cutout of a house with a heart in the middle of it and, with tenderness in her voice, said, “That’s what makes a home.”
“Your heart is what makes your home. So if you don’t have a home, what happens with your heart?” she asked those attending the Sussex County Today & Tomorrow Conference, focusing on providing more affordable housing.
“I wanted a home. I’m a single woman. I’m a single Black woman. Now how am I going to buy a home in Delaware? I was retiring out. I didn’t know if my credit would be accommodating. I wanted a home,” she said.
“Do not be afraid,” she advised. “If you want a home, visit the new NeighborGood Partners. I am on the board there. I am on the board of directors. Why am I on the board of directors? Because I went through that entire process,” said Hicks, one of four panelists who spoke at the conference, at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown on Oct. 26.
“There are many housing authorities that cannot find you if you don’t come through the door. You have to come through the door. In some cases, you have to be willing to do ‘sweat equity.’ You have to be willing. You have to have to be willing to budget. Being a homeowner means you are responsible,” she said.
NeighborGood Partners was formerly known as the National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor Research Fund, or NCALL.
Also on the panel was Jake Booth of Georgetown, president and managing partner of Capstone Homes in Lewes. He also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and, for the past 12 years, has been involved with Contractors for a Cause — among other efforts — helps the working poor who might not have the resources to make essential improvements.
“It is something I am very passionate about. The builder-contractor community is absolutely passionate about our area and about making our community a better place,” he said.
The past two years has been challenging for those in the construction industry, who have experienced price increases, he said.
“The housing market is normalizing. For us builders and contractors, we are able to get materials now. Sussex County in general is an extremely strong market. We have a very strong housing market because it’s a beautiful area. We have amazing amenities and, compared to our neighboring states, we have very low taxes,” he said.
But builders face challenges including construction costs and rising interest rates. Interest rates were in 3-percent range but are now in the 6.5-percent range. Construction costs are said to have increased 19 percent, but Booth said he is experiencing 35- to 40-percent increases compared to 2018 and 2019.
A 1,400-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms cost $85 per square foot to build in 2019, or $120,000. Today, the cost of construction is $115 per square foot, or $160,000.
It’s also difficult to find buildable home sites, he said.
Also on the panel was Brandy Nauman, director of Sussex County’s Community Development & Housing Department, who said garages transformed into living space and studio apartments help provide affordable housing, and the County’s newly passed workforce housing initiative will offer incentives to builders in exchange for providing affordable rental units.
Panel member Josh Grapski, managing partner of the La Vida Hospitality, said his company tracked reasons for people leaving the company in 2019 and learned that more than 50 of their long-term employees had resigned because of the lack of housing.
“It was just not affordable for them to live here anymore with the wages we were paying,” or because they had to drive a long distance to get to work from the homes they could afford.
A man in the audience asked how to educate homeowners to take care of homes once they finally get them, and Hicks said training should be done by all of the organizations.
“Along with the rental and home buying process, there needs to be a training process that extends out so when we do get this land, and we do get a $300,000 house. We all need to understand there is an expectation that we’re expecting you to take care of it. We have to get our expectations built up. If we have to hire it, then we’ll get another division that trains just that,” Hicks said.
Nauman said homeowner counseling is available and the County partners with NeighborGood Partners and other organizations to require home owners to participate in counseling.
“We’ve been working in silos for too long, and people expect the housing authority to take care of this, but it isn’t the housing authority that does that. We need to break down these silos,” state Rep. Ruth Briggs King, who was in the audience at the conference, said.
“We need to be proactive and have a plan, a strategy, that is more intentional to address the issues that we have. Earlier this week, I was at a taskforce meeting, and we were talking about women and health issues, and the dominant issue was how many people are homeless and faced with housing insecurity,” she said, calling the affordable housing crisis “embedded.”
“We have been beating the drums on the issue. In Sussex County, the problem is greater than in the City of Wilmington. The housing situation in Sussex needs more attention, needs more financing, but also more strategy so it’s an action plan and not just talk,” Briggs King said.