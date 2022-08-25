(This is the third in a series of articles on affordable housing in the area.)
As another step toward affordable housing, Springboard Collaborative in Georgetown is undertaking a project to provide shelter for the homeless, to get them out of tents and off the ground and into a village of about 40 8-by-8-foot sleeping cabins called “Pallet housing,” similar to some types of “tiny homes,” but with some key differences.
The first such village in Delaware, the Georgetown village is expected to open in October on about an acre of land off Railroad Avenue, behind the First State Community Action Agency. Springboard is collaborating with First State.
There are more than 80 Pallet-home villages nationwide. The sleeping cabins are not made from pallets, but named for the construction company in Washington state that manufactures them.
“This is a step toward affordable housing,” Judson Malone, executive director of Springboard, said.
“The affordable housing crisis is getting worse and worse, so we are trying to move as fast as we can with a solid plan to provide tiny-home villages for those with very low incomes — 15 to 30 percent of the average annual household income,” he said.
In Sussex County, that average household income is about $65,000.
The plan is for each tiny home to have sleeping quarters, a bathroom and kitchenette, and for them to be arranged in a community setting. In the meantime, the focus is on sleeping cabins for the homeless that Malone described as being made of fiberglass with aluminum framing.
“They go up quickly, and they provide a safe, comfortable cabin for sleeping. They are not technically tiny houses. They have bunk beds, heat, air conditioning, electrical outlets for charging and a door that locks,” Malone said.
A laundromat is nearby, and there will be a community center where meals will be served and information about services provided.
“Right now, the homeless we are targeting are living in the woods, in tents, in the worst possible conditions. The winters are terrible. There have been deaths. One man’s tent caught on fire, and he died.
“Our project is to provide an interim shelter, to get them in one place, out of the woods, where we can offer health services, substance-abuse treatment, access to job training — whatever it takes for them to get stabilized to move on to permanent housing and back to a normal life,” Malone said.
Springboard received grants from the Town of Georgetown and State of Delaware, and funding from American Rescue Plan Act funds, including $1.5 million for capital expenses in water, sewer and electricity.
Beebe Healthcare has a new van that offers mental health services, and it will travel to the site every week. Springboard is partnering with local libraries, too, for resources including how to write effective résumés.
“Our goal is… everybody has their own path. They also have to decide what services they need. We aren’t telling them what they have to do, but we asking that they do something,” Malone said, adding that progress will be evaluated every three months.
“I’m very excited about the Pallet houses,” said Bernice Edwards, executive director of First State. “We have worked with the Town of Georgetown, with the mayor, who is a compassionate person. We are trying to get to a place where there will be more of these in years to come,” she said, adding that services provided will help the homeless move to the next level in their lives, after staying in the sleeping cabins for six months to one year.
Edwards said she believes more Pallet villages will open in Delaware in the future, especially if this one is successful.
“Some of the people in that encampment are working. They have no place to stay, but they have a job. So once they get in the Pallets, they should be able to move quickly to affordable housing. You have to look at that as part of the continuum of care,” she said.