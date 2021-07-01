A local resident is suing the homeowners’ association of the Hamlet at Dirickson Pond, where he lives, as well as Seaside Property Management, the company that manages the development, and Sposato Landscape Company, whose employees sprayed a chemical he said made his dog seriously ill.
T.J. Gilmartin wants to be reimbursed for about $900 for the veterinary bill, plus court costs, after a local veterinarian went to his house to treat and hydrate Blue, a 152-pound, 8-year-old, king shepherd and former police dog who was vomiting, suffering with diarrhea, drinking unusually large amounts of water and acting lethargic after walking in the area a few days after the chemical was sprayed.
Gilmartin’s neighbor, Fred Wetzstein, said his pug, Teddy, also got sick, as did another resident’s dog, and that last year, around the same time, when spraying was done, three or four dogs got very ill, and some of them died.
“We weren’t notified that they were going to spray. Our development never notified us. Was that the fault of Seascape Property Management, the company that manages our community? I don’t know. I do think they have some liability,” Wetzstein said.
A spokesman for Seaside Property Management, reached by phone, said simply, “We have no comment.”
Wetzstein said the Hamlet’s HOA officials asserted state laws were followed, because Delaware does not require signs to be posted warning that chemicals are going to be applied.
“But I think the development has to stand up and fight for us. The president said he doesn’t find Sposato Landscaping was negligent,” Wetzstein said.
Ed Dougherty, president of the HOA, declined a telephone interview with Coastal Point, but later sent an e-mail to Hamlet residents, stating claims that chemicals sprayed made dogs sick “have not been substantiated to date.”
“I received a call from a homeowner during which he reported his dog had become ill and was treated by a local veterinarian. His claim is that Sposato employees had sprayed Roundup, and his dog was injured as a result of walking on the community common grounds where the spraying had occurred.
“I contacted Sposato immediately and asked which chemicals had been used and when they were applied. … Sposato claims to have properly provided the services. When I spoke to their turf technician, he denied any wrongdoing. … The homeowner who contacted me about his dog wants Sposato to pay the veterinary bill. I explained this was between Sposato and the dog owner,” he wrote.
He said three suggestions have been made for caring for grounds in the future and said he welcomed additional recommendations. The three suggestions were to not apply any herbicides and let the weeds grow, to continue with the current chemical applications or to switch to an organic approach.
“I wouldn’t put anything there,” Gilmartin said this week.
“All you got to do is run a lawnmower down there. There’s nothing in the way. They can cut this once a month. What I want to see is — I don’t want any chemicals over there,” he said.
Wetzstein said no one in the development was notified before spraying “and they did not put signs out in the common areas where the animals walk. I did not see signs at the clubhouse; however, there have been a few residents that said they saw signs at the clubhouse. But I don’t walk my dog around there,” he said.
He said he had talked to Mike McCoy, vice president of Sposato, and told him he would be back in touch after consulting his veterinarian and obtaining more specific information about what caused Teddy, who usually has a healthy appetite and a lot of energy, to suddenly lie down, not eat, drink much more than usual, vomit and have diarrhea.
McCoy told Wetzstein that the company followed Delaware law, and Wetzstein told him Sposato was under contract and should have let the development and management company know the areas would be sprayed.
He said a print-out of information about the spray indicated it could be harmful and that two chemicals were applied.
“I’m not sure which one they used or if they combined them,” he said, adding that he talked to a professional crop-duster who told him it was “very concentrated stuff they were using.”
As far as he knows, he said, one Sposato employee is certified to handle chemicals, but others are laborers, not professional, certified sprayers, or required to be licensed.
“I don’t have enough information yet and I am continuing to research this matter, but three dogs did get sick — my dog, T.J.’s dog and another lady’s, and they all had the same symptoms. Everything was the same. All of that is pretty coincidental — that three dogs, all around the same timeframe, got sick, and the vet couldn’t figure out what was wrong with them.
“If they knew they were poisoned, they would have treated them a little differently. A lot of times blood samples don’t show chemicals, but they can treat the dog for ingestion of hazardous chemicals,” he said.
Wetzstein has spent close to $1,000 on veterinary bills and said he wants his money back.
“I feel like there is negligence and lack of responsibility. We have multiple families that come in visiting their parents and their grandparents with animals and family members. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law come in all the time, and they bring their big Labs. How many other dogs may have gotten sick?
“I plan on investigating this. I plan on doing more research on the chemicals, and I am waiting for the vet’s response. But I definitely feel there was negligence on the side of Sposato for not letting the development know,” he said.
He said spraying took place around May 23, with a second application on or around June 1. One resident whose dog became ill noticed the grass changed from green to a golden-brown color, Wetzstein said.
McCoy issued a written statement to the Coastal Point, referring to a conversation with Gilmartin about his dog’s illness and stating that Sposato Landscape has been a locally owned and operated business in Sussex County for more than 29 years, and has always taken any claim about their work “very seriously.”
“In this instance, the company requested information from the owner that could possibly link the product used to the pet’s illness, but the owner has not provided a response. In the absence of this information, it is impossible to conclude that the turf application is the cause of the issue, as opposed to something else that the pet may have ingested. Therefore, Sposato Landscape denies all responsibility for any illness experienced by the owner’s pet.
“Unfortunately, the owner has simply assumed that the company is responsible. Sposato Landscape follows all product safety instructions and recommendations, and implements a number of safety measures to ensure the safety of its applications including the posting of notices so that owners are aware of the application,” the statement said.
Gilmartin said he’s disappointed and angry that he didn’t receive an e-mail from the HOA or see notification from Sposato.
“I had to have the vet come to my house for an emergency visit. I said, ‘Drop everything. I don’t’ care.’ I stood there holding drip bags to hydrate my dog again and antibiotics. It took him down to a point where he’s gasping on the floor like he’s dying. I rushed the vet over.
“She thought it was Roundup [Weed & Grass Killer] but the landscapers, they said it’s a natural thing, non-toxic. When I went there to Sposato; they gave me a 25-page printout of what it was. It’s Dow Agrisciences Dimension 2EW Herbicide — something worse than Roundup. At the bottom it says, ‘Caution. Do not expose to animals or humans’ or allow to get into water where fish are living,” he said.
Gilmartin said he approached someone during spraying and asked if the product was safe and was told it was, and that he could walk his dog in the area after two hours.
“I waited two days,” Gilmartin said.
“That was June 1, a Tuesday. I skipped Wednesday. I didn’t let the dog near there. On Thursday, June 3, I walked him. Friday he was sick, Saturday he was sick. I was told this stuff is worse than Roundup. You think they would warn you, ‘Don’t walk the dogs,’” he said.