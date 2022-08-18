Ocean View police will offer training on administering the overdose-reversing drug naloxone at Sussex County’s International Overdose Awareness Day. The annual candlelight gathering, held in conjunction with the national event, will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on The Circle in Georgetown.
“We will have on-the-spot training for anyone interested. You don’t have to register. Just walk up. It is all free and open to the public,” OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said, adding that the annual event, usually lasting two or three hours, involves talking to those who have lost family members to overdoses or who have loved ones in recovery.
“A lot of times organizations like Oxford House, that has a lot of recovery homes, set up tables, and also the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse & Mental Health will help the Ocean View police,” McLaughlin said.
“This is more important than ever” is the message on the International Overdose Awareness Day website at www.overdoseday.com, where tributes are posted.
Among them is one written by a woman named Autumn who stated that her 7-year-old son had lost his father in January 2022.
“Mark loved our son with everything he had. He was so proud of everything our son did and encouraged him to be strong and never give up. Mark always wanted to know how school and sports went and attended events when he could.
“Living in different cities, we never knew he was struggling with addiction until the phone call came. The night we told our son, there was a huge snowstorm and school was canceled for the rest of the week. We were able to stay home and pour our love and support into him. A 7-year-old should never know what drugs are, but he has been so brave and open to talk about his dad that he is setting an example,” she wrote.
In May, 42 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. That number surpassed the previous monthly total set in August 2018 and tied the May 2020 number of 39 deaths.
Of the 42, 12 were Sussex County residents, 25 lived in New Castle County and five in Kent County.
In the annual report for 2021, the Division of Forensic Science reported 515 overdose deaths, an increase of more than 15 percent over 2020. Of the 515 deaths, 94 lived in Sussex County, 334 in New Castle County and 87 in Kent County.
“We urge families to convince their loved ones to get connected to treatment resources and services. Medical providers can make that referral or family members can drop by one of our Bridge Clinics to talk with trained counselors,” Department of Health & Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik stated.
Delaware residents can reach the free Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE or 1-833-946-7333.