Operation SEAs the Day on May 12 announced that its eighth annual Warrior Beach Week will not be held in 2020.
Becky Johns, president of the group, stated, “This event is important to Bethany Beach and surrounding areas, and we are extremely disappointed to make this decision. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the health and well-being of our guest families, as well as our volunteers and the community, outweigh holding this event this year.”
Warrior Beach Week provides military veterans a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition from the community.
“Our community’s tremendous support has changed lives and made this a highly desirable event for veterans and their families,” organizers noted. “Recognizing that warriors and their families still need our help, we respectfully suggest contributions that would be made to OSTD this year be directed to veteran organizations and/or those being impacted by the pandemic.
“While disappointing, all who support Operation SEAs The Day should be proud of the significant positive impact the Bethany community has made on our honored guests in past years. In our seven prior events, we have hosted over 1,000 individuals, held four weddings and, with your generosity, positively impacted the lives of our guests simply by the ‘Thank you’ you have extended. We look forward to again recognizing, cheering, and celebrating Sept.7-12, 2021.”
