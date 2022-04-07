After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Operation SEAs the Day organizers announced this week that Warrior Family Beach Week is returning in September.
The weeklong event, which welcomed dozens of wounded military veterans and their families each year from 2013 to 2019, offers the families a chance to come to the beach, relax, have fun, be pampered and just enjoy each other’s company.
Each year, Bethany Beach and surrounding communities begin preparing to welcome the families months before Warrior Family Beach Week. Families donate the use of their beach homes for the week, businesses donate food and other items, as well as activities ranging from boat trips to horseback rides, and children draw posters to be placed along the route of the “welcome parade” that stretches from Bethany Beach to west of Fenwick Island.
Special nights of entertainment for the families at the Freeman Arts Pavilion are another highlight. Events are organized to give spouses of veterans a chance to share their experiences, learn from each other and make new friends. Four weddings have taken place during past Warrior Beach weeks — the last one, in 2019, being planned in just days, with everything from the wedding party’s clothing to photography and food being donated by area businesses.
For the children of the wounded veterans, the week offers a chance to have fun, connect with other children whose families are like theirs, and to see their parents healing.
“I just love it,” Sinaiyah Emami, then 11, said in 2019.
Describing how the beach impacts her father, Nami, she said, “The ocean is really healing. He goes in and… that’s just where he wants to be. It’s like his home away from home.”
Sinaiyah and her family have returned to Warrior Beach Week several times to act as mentors to new participants, a tradition that Operation SEAs the Day spokeswoman Annette Reeping has said adds to the overall experience, because those families have so much in common and understand each other in ways that others may not.
From local libraries hosting poster events to golf courses opening their links to the families, who come to Delaware from all over the country, Reeping said, “Our community’s tremendous support since 2013 has changed lives and made Warrior Family Beach Week a highly desirable event for veterans and their families.
“While the past two years’ postponements have been disappointing, all who support Operation SEAs the Day should be proud of the significant positive impact the Bethany community has made on our honored guests in past years,” she said.
This year’s Warrior Family Beach Week is set for Sept. 6-11. To follow the plans for the week and find out more about how to get involved, go to the Operation SEAs the Day website, at www.operationseastheday.org, and sign up for the OSTD newsletter.