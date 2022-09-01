“It feels like old times.”
That’s how Colleen Kellner summed up preparations for Operation SEAs the Day’s Warrior Beach Week — to be held once again in the Bethany Beach area next week, welcoming more than two dozen wounded military veterans and their families for vacations filled with activities, beach fun and fellowship.
Due to COVID-19 and concerns about keeping the post 9/11 veterans and their families healthy, Warrior Beach Week had not been held since 2019.
Kellner, who has been coordinating all the activities for the week, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 6, said this week that there will be five or six activities for the families to choose from each day. The choices range from therapeutic horseback riding to stand-up paddleboarding.
In addition, there are plenty of chances to gather with other families just for fun times on the beach or for meaningful conversations about challenges facing the veterans and their families, at a “caregiver coffees.” There will also be a barbecue, trip to Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park, a barbecue, a parade and a show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“COVID didn’t stop us,” Kellner said. “We’re coming back even stronger,” thanks to a community that has embraced the weeklong event since its inception in 2013.
Over the Labor Day weekend, last-minute preparation will be held, culminating in a volunteer meeting on Labor Day, during which team coordinators will go over just what goes into making sure the families can make the most of their time in the Bethany Beach area.
“It’s an adrenaline rush at this point,” Kellner said, with only a few days left before the families start arriving. Before the 20 Very Important Families (VIFs) arrive at a welcome ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 6, several “alumni” families will come in over the holiday weekend.
One of those families is the Emamis — veteran Nima, his wife, Omy, and their daughters Sinaiyah, 14, and Azara, 11. The Emami family, from Northern Virginia, has returned for the event several times as alumni since their first Warrior Beach week, and treasure both the memories and the friendships they’ve made over the years.
Omy Emami said the past two years have been challenging, especially in the initial months of the COVID pandemic, when the family’s routines, which often centered around medical appointments for Nima, as well as the girls’ activities, were disrupted.
“It really made an impact on many families like ours,” she said.
When Operation SEAs the Day’s organizers made the decision to cancel the 2020 Warrior Beach Week — which would have been held six months into the worldwide health crisis — she said, “We understood” the concerns about the safety of the veterans as well as their families. Then, when the decision to cancel the 2021 event came, Omy Emami called it “a big bummer,” even though “we truly understood the situation.”
She said she was disappointed not only for her own family, but also for the families who didn’t get the chance to experience what she and her family have grown to cherish.
“There has been an absolute void,” she said, where Warrior Beach Week had previously existed in their lives.
Despite not having the physical gathering, though, Omy Emami said she and her family have continued to stay in touch with families they have befriended at Warrior Beach Week over the years, including Doug and Jene Mowry, who served as their hosts during their first visit to Bethany Beach as a Very Important Family.
Hosts are volunteers who serve as “ambassadors” to the VIFs, answering any questions they might have about the area, helping them settle in and doing whatever they can to help them take full advantage of their stay in the Bethany Beach area.
There are also families who offer their homes to the families for the week. That is how OSTD board member Bill Scott initially became involved.
“My family has owned a home at Sea Colony since 1979,” Scott said. In 2013, he said, he got a call from his mother. “She said, ‘They need it tomorrow!” he recalled with a laugh.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Scott was serving at Guantanamo at the time, so he wasn’t sure how he could help, he said.
After his first exposure to the OSTD team’s determination to meet the needs of all the families, he said, the following year, he reached out to OSTD founder Becky Johns and said, “I want to volunteer.”
His family has donated the use of their home every year since, and now Scott is on the board. He is responsible for working with the Wounded Warrior Project and the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes to select the families to invite to Warrior Beach Week each year.
He said the organizations try to look for families who would benefit not only from time away from all the medical appointments and challenges of daily life, but ones who perhaps also need time together to relax as a family. Often, he said, service-related disabilities can cause veterans to “disconnect” from their families somewhat.
Now that the first Warrior Beach Week since 2019 is just days away, Scott said, “The families are excited,” and the alumni have been reaching out to the VIFs and reported that they “have been fielding some very good questions” in advance of the families’ arrival.
Nima Emami said he continues to be impressed with the OSTD organization, as well as the way the community as a whole responds to the veterans and their families each September. That welcome, he said, “put you guys on the map” for a lot of families when they return to their hometowns and tell others about their experience in Bethany Beach.
This year, Scott said, families are coming from a number of states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Michigan and Florida, as well as a family from Delaware.
Kellner said she is continually amazed by how many people in the community come together to support the veterans each year, from businesses that offer gift cards and donate their services for all the activities, to volunteers who pack bags of food to stock the families’ homes-away-from-home for the week. Often, she said, fellow diners will pay for a family’s meal when they see them out and about during the week — even when the family already has a gift card to use.
She said the response she gets when she asks for donations is gratifying.
“I walk in and I say I’m from Operation SEAs the Day, and it’s like they’re throwing money at me,” she said. “Any time I ask for something, nobody ever tells me no,” Kellner said.
The two-year hiatus has not dimmed the enthusiasm of the community, said Kellner, who admitted that at this point in the year she’s “sleeping with my notebook” full of information regarding all the activities “so if I dream about something, I can write it down when I wake up.”
“It wasn’t hard” getting back in the swing of the event, she said. “It’s a huge production, but it’s amazing. Everything is going smoothly. As long as you have everyone moving in the same direction, everything will work out fine.”
The community is being invited to cheer on the Warrior Beach Week families on Friday, Sept. 9, when they will be escorted via bus from Sea Colony to the Freeman Arts Pavilion, with a “welcome home” parade. The parade, featuring police escorts and various emergency vehicles, as well as the buses bearing Operation SEAs the Day Warrior Beach Week banners, will depart from Sea Colony around 4:30 p.m. that night. The parade will make its way south on Coastal Highway, then turn west on Route 54, headed for the pavilion.
Those lining the parade route are being encouraged to bring American flags to wave and signs welcoming the families.