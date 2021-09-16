As those gathered at the Bethany Beach bandstand on Saturday, Sept. 11, joined in a moment of silence to remember those lost on that day 20 years prior, a baby squealed from among the crowd — a reminder that life has continued in the ensuing two decades.
“We came together as a nation at that time. We reaffirmed our commitment to our fundamental values: freedom, equality, democracy — values that I believe all Americans still share today. Despite our polarization, fundamentally, we believe in all of those values,” said Lt. Gen. Ronald Blanck, former Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.
Blanck, who lives in Fenwick Island, was the featured speaker for the 9/11 anniversary observance, which drew young families and older ones, many of whom were recognized for their military service at one point in the program.
The Bethany event had two purposes — to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks by hijacked planes that killed nearly 3,000 people when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pa. — and to highlight Operation SEAs the Day, a program for wounded veterans and their families that would have been wrapping up its ninth year, had it not been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19.
“We … struck back at those who would destroy our very way of life,” Blanck said. “That led us to the two longest wars in American history — Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said, an effort that “cost thousands of American lives, and many more were wounded. Some with visible wounds, some with invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress disorder.”
Blanck said Operation SEAs the Day is an example of Americans giving back to men and women who served in those wars, by giving them and their families a respite at the beach.
“The need to help those still dealing with the wounds or injuries continues,” Blanck said. “We need to support those serving and those who have served,” he said. This is “exactly why Operation SEAs the Day was created.”
In order to provide those families with a week of fun and relaxation, the organization has relied on donations of the use of local homes, as well as food, and the time and talents of members of the community, Blanck said.
Larry Rothrock sat in the audience in his beach chair, raising his hand when Blanck asked for all veterans to identify themselves. Rothrock, of Catasauqua, Pa., said after Blanck’s remarks, as the band WWIIunes played a medley of patriotic songs, that he had been invited to attend Warrior Beach Week in 2014 and has come back every year since, to join other veterans and their families — first as “alumni” then as “senior alumni,” and now simply as a friend of the organization who wants to help younger veterans in any way he can.
Rothrock, who earned a Purple Heart during his service in the U.S. Army in Iraq, stood with his wife, Linda, and reflected on what Operation SEAs the Day means to him.
“I had just gotten out of the veterans’ hospital and ... it couldn’t have happened at a better time, let’s put it that way,” he said of his first Warrior Beach Week experience.
“They’re like family,” Rothrock said of the Operation SEAs the Day organization and the other families he has met over the years. Struggling to contain his emotions, he added, “Whether they know it or not, they’re saving lives.”
Although concerns about COVID-19 and the health and safety of the veterans and their families forced organizers to cancel the beach week again this year, spokeswoman Annette Reeping said Operation SEAs the Day is hopeful Warrior Beach Week will again welcome wounded veterans and their families in 2022.