DelDOT officials this week announced that the construction of pedestrian improvements on Old Mill Bridge Road, from Route 54 to just north of Tidal Road near Selbyville, will start on May 31 and continue through mid-July.
The work involves the construction of a new pedestrian connection at the intersection of Old Mill Bridge Road and Route 54, sidewalk along the east side of Old Mill Bridge Road, curbing and drainage improvements. The work may involve daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the construction, they noted.