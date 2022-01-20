Wind energy appears to have tremendous support in the state, with strong sentiment in favor of wind generation as a clean power source for the future. One survey of Delawareans found that 7 in 10 are pro-wind.
The current blow-back seems to be about siting of the windfarms off the Ocean City, Md., coastline, visibility of the large turbine blades from the shore impacting tourism and the “landfall” or on-shore cabling issues associated with delivering that power to a substation — likely to be in or near Bethany Beach.
Environmentalists are also concerned about impact to sea mammals, such as whales and dolphins, which use echolocation for navigation, through reflected sound waves; as well as the potential harm or dislocation of horseshoe crab and migratory bird feeding grounds.
Mackenzie McDowell, a graduate of Towson State with a chemistry degree now living in the area, believes offshore wind power may impact species.
“We have to be very careful with the whales and the dolphins who use echolocation to navigate” near Bethany Beach, the proposed landfall location, and Ocean City, where turbines will be built offshore.
“I am also concerned about the horseshoe crab populations that are so important for feeding our migratory birds, as well as providing other benefits to human health,” said McDowell. “The horseshoe crab will be displaced.” McDowell wonders what offshore wind will do for this ecosystem of horseshoe crab eggs and shorebirds.
Think-tank creates coalition opposing offshore wind
A lawsuit against the Vineyard Wind project was filed in the late summer of 2021 in New England and is now winding its way through the courts. The case could potentially create a roadblock for the Orsted Skipjack project and the U.S. Wind projects off the Delaware and Maryland coasts.
The American Coalition for Ocean Protection (ACOP) has been created by the Caesar Rodney Institute to push back against offshore wind development, and they have joined the Vineyard Wind legal case as technical advisors.
The case against Vineyard Wind could set a precedent for legal action to be taken locally, where Orsted and U.S. Wind have already secured OREC approvals to begin offshore wind development. The Vineyard Wind case claims there could be environmental harm to the threatened right whale from the project.
A coalition in Cape Cod, Mass. — the Nantucket Residents Against Turbines (N-RATs) — in August filed a suit that calls for delay in the development of 2,000 wind turbines off Nantucket Island and Martha’s Vineyard.
The ACOP environmental coalition opposing wind offers information, resources and strategies in opposition against what they call “misguided federal and state offshore wind policy” and have started a common legal defense fund at https://oceanlegaldefense.org/.
“We think it will federalize,” said David T. Stevenson of the Massachusetts action against Vineyard Wind. “We are not supporting the Vineyard Wind project lawsuit specifically. They are taking care of their own legal expenses. We provide the technical advice.”
Stevenson is the director of energy and the environment at the Caesar Rodney Institute (CRI). He will co-manage the Ocean Environment Legal Defense Fund, which hopes to raise $500,000 for actions like the lawsuit against Vineyard Wind. He also served on President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency Transition Team. Stevenson is a veteran executive of the Dupont Company, where he led seven business expansions.
“These are big projects” in Delaware, he said. “Skipjack originally asked for 10 turbines and now the developer wants 52. They are also negotiating with the State of New Jersey” for more leases “that would then fill-up the Rehoboth Beach area,” he asserted. “This could double the size of what Skipjack is looking at here in our area.”
Offshore wind represents a $109 billion business opportunity in the U.S, according to a supply-chain forecast for 2021, and Danish wind-power company Ørsted believes Delaware should benefit from the immense economic and environmental promise of this new industry. Henry Fawell, a spokesperson for Ørsted, provided the company plans for future Skipjack development.
“Ørsted looks forward to holding Delaware Supplier Day events in the future that make it easier for Delaware businesses and labor unions to compete for offshore wind business,” he said. “Ørsted is also committed to continuing its philanthropic partnerships in Delaware.”
Landfall is still a question mark
“There is a lot of debate about where the power is coming ashore,” said Stevenson. “One proposal is coming right through the Indian River Inlet, but the Army Corps of Engineers had earlier said no on that approach. There is a ton of current ripping through there. We see drilling underneath the beaches with some of these onshore landing points, and you can wind up with the cable exposed on the beach.”
“If it comes under the Delaware Seashore State Park, the wind developers would drill under the beach, the bathhouse, under U.S. Route 1,” said the CRI executive. “If they are connecting to the largest power grid, it would be the Cedar Neck substation just north of Bethany Beach.”
“Ørsted,” said Fawell, “is currently focused on Delaware as our landfall and interconnection point for Skipjack Wind 1 and 2, and is reviewing a number of locations which are impacted by factors such as proximity to the projects, availability of grid capacity, cost and environmental impact.”
“Ørsted takes its responsibility to be a good neighbor very seriously and is committed to a dialogue with stakeholders in Delaware about landfall and potential interconnection points before a final decision is made,” Fawell said. ”While the company shared at a September Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce event that Indian River was one location under consideration, no decisions have been made about this or other potential locations, and it would be premature to draw conclusions at this time.”
Fawell added, “Moving forward, Ørsted’s goal is to engage Delaware stakeholders on several potential locations before making a final decision, and then completing landfall and interconnection with minimal environmental and community impact.”
Another suggestion for landfall has been the Cedar Neck substation, located off Route 1, down the dirt utility access road bordering Fresh Pond State Park, about a quarter-mile north of Fred Hudson Road.
The Caesar Rodney Institute says it grabbed people’s attention when the initial landing of the cables was proposed to be at Fenwick Island State Park.
“We wrote articles, sent a mailing to about 35,000 people in the beach communities around Delaware, and we included a survey that got a 4 percent return rate. The survey said 85 percent of the responses were opposed coming ashore at Fenwick or Indian River, and also were against seeing the turbines from offshore.”
CRI and the new Oceans Protection group approached the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT), comprising representatives of seven beach communities in Delaware, and Stevenson said they talked with all of the mayors.
“We wound up with resolutions from South Bethany, Bethany, Sea Colony and other communities opposed to this siting and the substation on a barrier island. We had a meeting at IRHS with standing room only.”
“In the end, they [wind developers] gave up” on the Fenwick proposal “because the location was a barrier island subject to flooding and sea-level rise,” said Stevenson of the siting. “When people are concerned and get organized, you can bring them together in a powerful way.”
CRI, he said, hopes there is a “multiplier effect” in bringing smaller anti-wind coalition members together.
“We have at least a dozen members who have their names on our website. The site is Oceanlegaldefense.org, which is where we have the legal defense fund set up. The total audience we reach is in the tens of thousands of people,” said Stevenson.
CRI and its Oceans Protection coalition of organizations argue that if the Vineyard Wind action becomes a federal matter, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management which approves the leases — including construction and operation plans — may need to reconsider certain metrics and assumptions in their applications.
“I think we have them on a number of issues,” said Stevenson. “If you look at the pipeline project, these are the same arguments that cause a total legal shutdown or some lengthy delays.”
Fawell countered with research from the Bellwether market research group showing strong support for wind energy in Delaware.
According to Bellwether Group, more than 7 in 10 (72 percent) voters statewide and 65 percent of voters in Sussex County favor the Skipjack offshore wind farm, which includes 15 wind turbines that are 850 feet tall and positioned 19 miles off the coast of Ocean City.
The Bellwether Group polling from 2020 found:
• Beachfront property owners in Sussex County are about as supportive (64 percent) of the project as those who live inland (65 percent).
• Delaware residents who vacation at Sussex County beaches are even more supportive (74 percent) of the project than voters overall and the vast majority (83 percent) would still vacation at these beaches if wind turbines were in place.
• If voters are told that the wind turbines would be faintly visible from shore, support increases to 77 percent of Delaware voters and 79 percent of Sussex County voters, said the pollsters.
Environmental impact mitigation questioned
“They did not do mitigation studies to determine impacts on commercial fishing” in Delaware, claimed Stevenson. “They should have taken the time, and that will be common all up and down the East Coast. So, if you think this Nantucket action doesn’t have a ripple effect for how we are approaching Ørsted and U.S. Wind, we say ‘figure it out first’ and then let’s approve offshore wind in Delaware and Maryland.
“There is no impact mitigation based on this faulty logic,” said the CRI director. “Once it’s set, it will be impossible to stop and the offshore wind will have a free reign. If we don’t fight it now, we won’t be able to fight it later. You will free pass if it is based on the precedent. We may not have as much impact from the North Atlantic right whale — however these whales have been spotted off the Delaware coast. Our biggest concern is migratory birds and horseshoe crabs.”
“That is the impact, as well as commercial fishing and recreational, and the idea of collision of boats,” said Stevenson.
“The noise alone for the Skipjack and other offshore projects will mean the horseshoe crab just disappear,” predicted Stevenson. “The noise is both construction and the steady hum from the operational work on these wind farms. Some of the initial studies were done with smaller turbines. So, the noise [study] was a half-mile, but with the larger turbines, the noise can emit and travel up to 4 miles,” he asserted.
Who is funding Caesar Rodney and its Oceans Coalition
CRI stated it had received a grant, in 2014, from the American Energy Alliance, but says it is not funded directly by the fossil-fuels industry.
“The claim is that the AEA gets some funding and money from oil and gas, so that is how they make that claim” about CRI obtaining these oil and gas financial resources. “We are not getting funds from oil. We don’t ask where this dollar comes from with the Delaware state [matching] funding” either, said Stevenson.
However, fact-checking by the Coastal Point shows that AEA is indeed funded by Exxon, offshore oil and natural gas producers, and was initially founded by Charles Koch, the billionaire businessman (21st wealthiest person in the U.S.) who is chairman and CEO of Koch Industries. Stevenson said he welcomes any funding coming from Koch in his role as a philanthropist.
“It will not influence our research,” said Stevenson, the CRI director. “Our objective is to find the truth. I am passionate about this work. I have been a witness on the State Senate’s energy committee panel. It resulted in some consensus legislation on solar” panel farms in the past.
“I am not against renewable energy,” said Stevenson. “I might even support offshore wind if it was farther offshore; but we have the same concerns about what it will do to ocean life and endangered species. But,” he said, if the project was moved farther out to sea, “at least you would be out of the migratory flight paths of our shorebirds, away from horseshoe crab reserves and save those species.”
CRI claims if scientists have time to review ocean environmental consequences and mitigation plans on species impact can first be studied, the rest of these local wind projects should fall into place.