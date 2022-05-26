The Town of Fenwick Island Environmental Committee hosted a symposium on offshore wind energy on Friday, May 20, at Indian River High School, inviting area officials and stakeholders from environmental organizations in both Delaware and Maryland to take part. About 100 people attended the event, which had a pre-set agenda, to hear updates from U.S. Wind and its Marwin offshore wind project managers, and Ørsted with its Skipjack developers, as well as hear from representatives of commercial fishing interests, current wind farm localities in New Jersey and the conservative think-tank the Caesar Rodney Institute.
Dr. Janet Dudley Eshbach, who was president of Salisbury University for more than 18 years, ran a tight ship at the symposium, called “Seeking a Responsible Solution.” She said the goal was to hear from wind-energy projects off the Delaware and Maryland shorelines.
“We will hear from national experts on environmental policy,” she said on Friday night to a half-filled auditorium at Indian River High School.
“We offer our thanks to Fenwick town council and the members of the environmental committee,” she said. “Citizens should be well-informed. Feelings and passions can run high on the topic of offshore wind.” She asked that the audience “Show respect for the presenters.”
Officials present for the symposium included Mayor Rick Meehan of Ocean City, Md., Mayor Rosemary Hardiman of Bethany Beach and Mayor Stan Mills of Rehoboth Beach.
The moderator noted that no representative from DNREC or from Gov. John Carney’s office attended the symposium, though they had been invited.
“U.S. Wind and Ørsted have received leases from BOEM, and they have shared company views on the benefits of offshore wind,” said Eshbach, “what it means for our community.”
Wind energy could power:
• 290,000 homes from the Ørsted Skipjack projects; and
• 380,000 homes from the U.S. Wind Marwin project.
“Both companies will update the information with research they conducted in the Atlantic Ocean, with their geo-technical studies,” she said. “They originally explored Fenwick Island for a landfall location, but DNREC said it was not feasible and the routing was denied.”
Delaware Seashore State Park is still a possible landfall location, said the moderator and other officials.
Mike Dunmyer, Delaware development manager for U.S. Wind, was the first to present. He lives in Lewes and also has a home in Dewey Beach.
“I know this area and I love it,” said Dunmyer to applause. “I think our projects are important. U.S. Wind has an 80,000-acre lease area that comes as far north as Fenwick. We can power 386,000 homes. Our lease farthest north is at Fenwick Island, and the closest turbine is 15 miles from Fenwick. Over half of these turbines are beyond 19 miles. It would be 17 miles to the Bethany Beach viewpoint.”
“We will be coming into and connecting to the power grid in Sussex County, and will landfall to an existing landfall electrical grid location,” said Dunmyer. That means they will connect to a current electrical substation. “We will connect to the grid in Sussex County. We will invest hundreds of millions to invest in and upgrade the electrical grid. We are using Delaware companies in our building and supply chain.”
Dunmyer and U.S. Wind stated that the cables will be embedded 60 feet beneath the beach and dunes, with horizontal cable drilling. “So, we don’t disturb the beach and the wildlife,” he said.
“BOEM will deem our plans to be sufficient and complete. The plans will become public documents, and they answer just above every question. You can see all of the research,” once approved, said Dunmyer “Then we have a two-year public review and are reviewed against Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act” and other federal laws. U.S. Wind states there will be numerous opportunities for public hearings.
“BOEM will give us permission to start building in 2024, with construction to be completed in 2025.”
“We will be here for 35 to 40 years or more, and U.S, Wind will support local organizations,” said the project leader. “We want to help the coastal towns. The reason I joined U.S. Wind is to also address coastal flooding. It is getting worse decade over decade. Tidal surge is problematic. It’s all driven by sea-level rise.”
“We must transition to renewable energy,” said Dunmyer, “and here in our area, that means wind.”
Brady Walker, head of government affairs and strategy for Ørsted and the Skipjack Wind projects, echoed some of the U.S. Wind representative’s points.
“We build, own and operate our projects,” said Walker of the company’s commitments. “We will have a presence here for a long time. The wind farm will operate for 35 years, and we will also stay here for decommissioning. We agree that we must get this right.”
“We have a strong track record but will continue to earn that reputation,” said Walker.
Skipjack I will come online at the end of 2026. Skipjack One will power 40,000 homes, and Skipjack II will power 250,000.
“We have no role in these lease areas. They cannot be moved by the federal government,” Walker advised the assembly.
Ørsted turbines will be 15 miles from shore at their closest points and up to 21 miles away.
“We have agreed to setbacks for safety for marine users at this 15-mile point along the western edge,” said Walker.
“I hope you have seen our survey vessels off the Indian River Bay?” asked Orsted’s representative. “They are operating for several weeks, and are at 3R’s beach and Towers Beach. We are obtaining the most accurate up-to-date information that will feed into our construction. Once we file the document with BOEM, there will be a lengthy public process reviewing our work against all federal laws and operations.”
Ørsted representatives said they also hope to hear from the public at numerous public comment sessions.
“BOEM will select the most appropriate landfall and cable connection options. That decision will only be reached after consultation with state and federal authorities plus the local stakeholders.”
In terms of the jobs equation, Ørsted is promising more permanent positions.
“The UD Lewes campus may become a workforce-development program for offshore wind workers,” said Walker, who had recently met with the university’s administration. “Because of the University of Delaware hub, you can generate jobs for decades. We have committed to creating thousands of jobs, and many hundreds of them are permanent. Delaware stands to gain substantially. We will invest in organizations that wish to advocate for the environment here.”
In a separate interview with the Coastal Point, Walker said, “We are going to be in Delaware for a long time. We understand there are questions and concerns. People want to learn about the industry, and that is why I came to Dagsboro,” he said.
Walker mentioned that Ørsted had recently signed a national offshore wind agreement with union labor. He committed to 750 permanent jobs, including offshore construction and production positions, “plus the supply chain in Delaware regionally.”
Terry McGean — who had served as the chief engineer for Ocean City for more than three decades, and was appointed the municipality’s manager in 2022 — also joined its mayor at the event to discuss specifics of the wind projects.
“We cannot rely on U.S. Wind or Skipjack to protect us,” he said.
Citing a meeting with U.S. Wind consultants, he relayed a story wherein Ocean City residents were, he said, told to sell their beach homes.
“If you care about the viewshed, you should sell, said an economist for U.S. Wind,” according to McGean. “We all share this valuable coast together.”
McGean added that both wind projects can only happen with Offshore Energy Credits through the Maryland Public Service Commission to help pay for the investment.
“The 2019 Clean Energy Jobs Act means Maryland ratepayers are subsidizing this project,” he said.
“So far, U.S. Wind has 22 turbines awarded in the lease,” McGean noted. “How many are there? The full build-out can be 76 turbines.”
“Delaware has one advantage over Maryland — you guys get the cable landfall, and you can regulate the landfall,” said McGean about Delaware municipalities having choices. “After the notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS),” he noted, Bethany Beach and others municipalities in Delaware will have the chance to debate landfall options.
In terms of height, “We believe the tallest is the 853-foot turbine; but the height has changed four times. Cables also can become exposed on the beaches,” asserted McGean.
Commercial fishing interests oppose wind turbines
Meghan Lapp is based in Rhode Island and joined the Fenwick Island Offshore Wind Symposium remotely. She represents the interests of commercial fishing vessels. Lapp serves as chair of the New England Fisheries Council for herring and is a member of its habitat advisory council. She is also the chair of the Atlantic States Fisheries Commission on menhaden fish.
“Cables get exposed because the sand moves,” Lapp told those attending the symposium in Dagsboro. “The notices in the U.K. near the wind farms tell fisherman to not trawl anywhere there or if there is a turbine base.”
Danish Oil & Natural Gas, the former Ørsted holding company, “told fishermen and the trawl fishermen that these cables and towers could cause them serious risk of loss of life,” she said. “These losses of fisheries can continue for hundreds of years” after windfarms are decommissioned, she said.
“Any mariner out on the water will also have marine radar interference. It is widely known,” said Lapp.
Block Island was the only wind farm on the Atlantic coast when wind energy was first being developed.
“Block Island cable was exposed one year after it was installed,” said Lapp. “The ocean moves, and there are no guarantees for these projects.”
Bonnie Brady, executive director of the Long Island Fishing Association, who also joined remotely, said she was concerned about Jones Beach in New York.
“There are three or four reasons why the fishing industry is concerned,” she said:
• Site surveys are possibly impacting the migration of fish; sonar impacts the fish, and they leave for 36 to 48 hours after survey boats are in use;
• Pile driving, jet plowing and jet trenching are an issue for ecosystems during construction;
• Electromagnet frequency and sound issues are impacting fish. Sound is important to marine life and mammals for communications, navigation, to catch prey and even for mating. They can have temporary or permanent loss of hearing.
“We are most concerned about the North Atlantic right whale,” said Brady, “and they all hear in lower frequency sound. It becomes a harassing issue, or can harm or injure them.”
Brady predicted a temporary or permanent shift in hearing for the whales.
“When you have site surveys, you have impacts. Right whale is a critically endangered species, and 220 decibels can harm or even kill the fish.”
“U.S. Wind is looking for 850-foot turbines,” Brady added. “The pile driving is like a giant hammer, and there are concussive waves of particles, plus the pure sound that impacts the offspring of these species.”
Pile driving even from more than 18 miles away is a very loud “pinging” sound, Brady said, playing a recording for the audience. Some of those attending grew concerned that these piledrivers would be heard from Fenwick or Bethany beaches.
“Ørsted is petitioning to pile drive by 24 hours by seven days a week, so you will hear the pile driving,” asserted Brady.
Giant plows can lay the wind power cable, or companies may use a jet trencher that “is a huge machine that uses water or chain cutting to make its trenches.”
“The sound of trenching underwater is 120 decibels of continuous sound, and that is a level B harassment” for fish. She said such noises interrupt migration, breeding and nursing. The auditory portion impacts fish schools even 10 or more kilometers away, she said.
“They are like concussive injury with the shock waves,” like in a wartime scenario, Brady added.
“Ørsted is sticking coral on the foundation towers to pretend they are building a reef,” said Brady. “However, most of the environment is sandy and sand shoals in the open water. Dropping steel in the water actively changes the ecosystem of the area. We are talking about many turbines — as Tufts University says over the Atlantic coast it could be up to 5,000 turbines over the lifecycle” of these windfarms.
Bob Stern is president of Save Long Beach Island, N.J. He said he believes in offshore wind “as long as it is pursued responsibly.” Stern previously worked at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure compliance of wind projects, and he joined the symposium remotely as a credible source.
Stern said his greatest concern is the exposure of cables, and he noted that wind power landfall cables at Long Beach Island became exposed within the first years of operation.
Opponents seek to move wind-farms farther offshore
The “ask” for some opponents of the projects is to move the offshore wind development farther away from the Fenwick Island and Bethany Beach shores, beyond the current 12 to 20 miles to at least 30 miles away from shorelines. For some of them, the goal is to protect the “viewshed” of the beach homes and communities.
But the Coastal Point received information on Friday evening from local officials that the federal U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is not able to move the leaseholder sites.
Paul Breger, who is a Town of Fenwick Island committee member and chairs the Town’s environmental committee, said the symposium was meant to be informational and help local citizens gain unbiased education.
“It’s hard to find the truth about wind,” he said, adding that he believes local advertising in Ocean City from wind-energy purveyors is not factual.
“We are not getting the source material from the two wind developers, which is still confidential, so there is little awareness,” said Breger. “Most of our beachfront property owners” — with property values Breger stated as being in the $3 million to $4 million range — “have pristine views. I suspect these values change for the first five to 10 years after windfarm development. People will have to decide if they wish to look at these turbines, listen to their noise, watch their red beacon lights.”
Fenwick officials developed a resolution that was presented at the meeting, calling for BOEM to “abandon the existing offshore wind leases [in] areas closer than 30 miles to shore.” The resolution from the town council cites the Hamptons in New York, and Kitty Hawk, N.C., as two examples where wind farms were either abandoned or “BOEM moved a lease area 28 miles offshore to protect the view,” according to the resolution statement provided by Breger.
According to Frank Wright, acting chief of the Renewable Energy Policy Group at BOEM, in a letter to Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman arriving at her office around noon Friday, hours before the evening wind summit, “BOEM’s regulations are in place for the safe and responsible development of offshore wind and to ensure lease areas are delineated with early stakeholder involvement.”
“During the planning and analysis phase, BOEM may decide not to move forward in the leasing process or shift the area under consideration for leasing. After lease issuance, BOEM cannot ‘move’ a lease,” said Wright in response to Hardiman’s queries.
“However, it retains the authority not to approve a wind energy project in the area if, for example, the project would result in unreasonable interference with other uses of the OCS [Outer Continental Shelf]; or cause undue harm or damage to natural resources; to life (including human and wildlife); or property; the marine, coastal, or human environment; or sites, structures, or objects of historical or archeological significance.”
Supporters cite environmental necessity
Sweta Arya, executive director of Delaware Interfaith Power & Light, a faith-based environmental group, said, “We are doing our part. It is important that we can be heard with loud voices,” at the event.
“We need to show people care [about wind energy] and that they show up and support wind energy,” said Arya. “We are also working with a coalition of partners on really ambitious climate change legislation in Delaware,” she said, citing the passage of the Climate Solutions Now law in Maryland. “We need to set goals for net-zero emissions by 2050. To get to that goal, we need to get off fossil fuels.”
“Offshore wind has to be a part of that solution. These goals cannot be accomplished without offshore wind.” The coalition includes DPL and environmental partners in Maryland, such as Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake, in Annapolis, which also supports offshore wind energy.
“For last week’s event, we had our people coming to show environmental support,” said Arya. “It’s a small coalition of 15 organizations, so far, who are pro-wind. We have been working closely with the University of Delaware SIOW — the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind — and that report was supported by our team. We will have a fair and level ground to work on offshore wind energy.
“The report is very clear — if you compare today’s costs [with renewables], the long-term value to the state and ratepayers is much lower than what we now pay for fossil fuel electricity sources.”
“Time is of the essence,” said the DPL executive. “We need to make progress now. If our state is not open to alternative energy, we are going to lose ground and also lose federal tax credits. We must act.”
Hardiman acknowledged that the idea of moving leaseholder sites was a misinterpretation of the current agreements.
“As you can see from the attached Resolution,” she wrote to BOEM, “the opinion that BOEM has ‘moved’ other established lease areas is based on what I believe is a misunderstanding of what happened in New York and North Carolina.”
Meehan, who has served as Ocean City’s mayor for 15 years and prior to that nearly 15 more as chair of the city council, fired-up the offshore windfarm location forces.
“We are very clear about the fact that the Town of Ocean City supports clean energy and the promise of wind,” said Meehan. “We don’t want to see this at the expense of our town. Ocean City has one industry, and that is tourism. People come to the resort to enjoy pristine ocean and natural views off our coast. Businesses have been built here because of the visitors who come here.”
Meehan recalled, “It was supposed to be six turbines off our coast. These turbines will impact our viewshed. I stated my immediate concerns. The view impact is a much higher impact than I originally envisioned. Five years ago, I stated we only get one chance to get this right. My plea fell on deaf ears.
“Now it’s a 14-megawatt turbine over 150 feet tall, and the distance from our shoreline is closer,” said Mayor Meehan. “They can build 76 of the monstrous turbines off the coast.” The windfarms, he said, “will be the tallest structures in the entire state of Maryland. Renderings by U.S. Wind and Ocean City’s own consultant show a wall of turbines.”
“They will change the sunrise forever,” predicted Meehan of the structures. “It will look like a backdrop from Star Wars. You will never know what our view used to look like” before windfarms. “Other states build offshore wind farther away. They are 27 and 30 miles offshore in Virginia and the Carolinas.”
“Maryland can and should do the same. This is a Maryland project that is being built off the coast of Delaware,” reminded the mayor.
Breger added, “BOEM just wants its megawatt production by 2030, without considering these ecosystems.”
Breger and the environmental committee members from Fenwick also recommended the current leases could be accommodated in a Central Atlantic Lease Area, which is 30 miles out.
“Let’s move these two tenants to a new lease area,” he said.
“U.S. Wind and Ørsted’s Skipjack are very close to the western edge of the new lease area. We are concerned about the shipping lanes leading to the Delaware Bay,” said Breger. “It makes it much more complicated to navigate when you have carved out a lane but have giant rotors and windmill hubs that may cause shipping lane obstructions.”
“We understand offshore wind is clean, renewable energy,” noted Breger. “We want a sensible approach — let’s not just slap them up and screw the marine life, the ecosystems and the flyways.”
“We are not against wind energy,” he added on behalf of the Town.
Fenwick Mayor Vicki Carmean praised the environmental committee for their hard work in planning and executing the symposium.
“I want to also compliment Colleen Wilson and Susan Brennan, who serve with the chairman on the environmental committee and have been the workhorses behind this meeting,” she said.