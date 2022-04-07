Delaware Interfaith Power & Light of Rehoboth Beach hosted a webinar last week with UD’s Center for Research in Wind (CReW), the Audubon Society and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays to talk about the role offshore wind might play in meeting Delaware’s future energy needs.
The faith-based group, focused on environmental justice, is led by Shweta Arya, DelPL executive director, who moderated a dynamic panel discussion on wind power.
Before the formal remarks, CIB Executive Director Chris Bason talked about the current state of Delaware and proposed Bethany Beach-area cable landfall for the two major offshore wind farms being built offshore in Maryland.
“Both Orsted and U.S. Wind are exploring land-based and water-based landfall access points,” said Bason, with the latter possibly being at the Indian River Inlet. “We should try to minimize the impact of any cabling. The land-based route may have the higher local impact in our area. If the wind-power companies need to go through the Delaware’s Indian River or Inland Bays, we hope to keep the disruption to a minimum and avoid any [cable] radiation or keep it down.”
DelPL’s Arya said 125 people registered for the “World Teach-In on Climate” stylized webinar. More than 60 people remained on the remote webinar for the entire program.
“We need to transfer our power needs from oil, gas and coal to clean energy sources like wind,” she said.
Willett Kempton is a professor at UD in the College of Earth, Ocean & Environment. He is also a technical advisor on the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW) for the University of Delaware and is providing technical data to the state.
“These are factual-based reports,” said Kempton. “We have no commercial interests, and are funded by philanthropies or non-profits,” he disclaimed. Kempton said wind power alone could provide 100 percent of the renewable energy requirements in Delaware, over time.
“Each wind project can displace up to 25 to 35 percent of Delaware’s electricity sourcing needs,” said Kempton, adding that he believes clean energy could be achieved relatively quickly. While it takes four years of “paperwork” and state public service commission or DNREC approvals, it only takes two years to build the offshore wind turbines. Still, no wind farms have yet been built offshore.
The point several speakers wanted to make is that health costs for pollution and unhealthy environmental impacts must also be considered when thinking about the cost for wind energy or other renewables.
Alan Greenglass noted that “every Delawarean pays over $2,000 per year due to poor air quality,” for related breathing or health disorders. Greenglass represents the Mid-Atlantic Alliance on Climate & Health, which he said represents family doctors and pediatricians.
Bason, who has a 20-year background in estuarine science and resides in Ocean View, said the mission of CIB is to protect and restore the Inland Bays — the shallow, coastal lagoons where the rivers meet the sea. (Bason this week announced his departure from the CIB after 18 years.)
He talked about the value of the inland bays as an economic engine, incorporating real estate home values and recreational opportunity in the calculation.
“We all have seen the success of our conservation efforts locally as stakeholders. The threat now is climate change,” he said.
“The community here is now at risk,” said Bason. “We are projected to lose all of our salt marshes by the end of this century if we don’t stop the climate impacts.”
The CIB promotes renewable energy as one alternative approach.
“The price is still higher for wind,” noted Kempton, as one objection to wind power. “But we don’t calculate the cost correctly with our public service commissions and natural resources groups,” including health hazards, he said. “Offshore wind under 800 megawatts of power is cost-prohibitive because of all the major employment investments,” he said.
“After the Maryland projects are built-out, the remaining potential Delaware projects will not be visible from the beach at all,” said Kempton. “They are much farther out.”
UD’s CReW has just submitted a report to DNREC dated March 6, and some of the initial findings were previewed with the public and community group last week: “Our report covers how Delaware should create a procurement process; what strategies we can take to control the higher costs of wind; how wind power creates new jobs and business investment; and how wind is competitive on pricing for value.”
“DNREC should be able to act on our recommendations quickly,” said Kempton. He added that bidders on any wind project should have the ability to produce $2.5 billion construction projects and that larger projects actually tend to lower the overall construction costs.
He was talking about lease agreements still available in designated ocean areas for wind leasing in the Central Atlantic Draft Call Area. Some of these leasing areas are farther north, toward Lewes and even beyond, to New Jersey coastal zones.
Meanwhile, last week Ørsted announced that it was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies list for a second year in a row.
“Transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy is the existential challenge of our time, and I’m proud that Ørsted’s leadership has once again been recognized on the Time100 Most Influential Companies list,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “Rapidly scaling the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy sources is critical to combat climate change.”
U.S. Wind provided $11 million to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in Annapolis for additional wind-energy research on species impact for both its Ocean City and its Baltimore projects.
“As U.S. Wind works to develop offshore wind off Maryland’s coast, it’s imperative that we do so responsibly,” said Jeff Grybowski, U.S. Wind CEO. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with UMCES on industry-leading environmental research that will enhance protections for marine life as we develop this clean energy resource for the region.”