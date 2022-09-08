The U.S. Department of the Interior last week announced a nearly $15.8 million investment in the Delaware River watershed to improve wildlife habitat, enhance resilience to climate change and engage underserved communities in conservation.
Funding for 45 grants will be provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and William Penn Foundation, through the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund (DWCF) and Delaware River Restoration Fund (DRRF), in partnership with the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). This new funding includes a new $4.7 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support innovative green-infrastructure projects that contribute to the health and economic vitality of communities in the watershed.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a $1.4 billion down-payment in the conservation and stewardship of U.S. public lands designed to lead to better outdoor spaces and habitats for people and wildlife for generations to come, according to the Department of the Interior. That new commitment includes a historic $26 million investment over the next five years in the Delaware River watershed.
Associate Deputy Secretary Sarah Greenberger of the Interior Department, who previously served in an executive position with the National Audubon Society, said, “I want to express deep gratitude to Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons for their tireless leadership and support, which has resulted in significant gains for the fish, wildlife and people in the Delaware River watershed.”
“Today is a testament to the momentum you have all built together for advancing collaborative conservation in this landscape,” said Greenberger. “In just five years, the Service’s Delaware River Basin Restoration Program has become a model for voluntary, incentive-driven conservation,” she said of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which manages these programs.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a historic down-payment in ensuring that future generations have clean air, drinkable water, fertile soil and an overall quality of life that is currently threatened by the worsening climate crisis,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “These investments in the resilience and restoration of America’s lands, rivers and watersheds will safeguard clean drinking water, protect wildlife habitat and ensure a healthy, sustainable environment for our future.”
“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are advancing proven projects and partnerships to help address the needs of people and wildlife in the face of climate change,” said U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.
“Today’s historic investment will improve fish and wildlife habitat, and directly engage underserved communities in addressing issues such as flood mitigation, water quality and safe access to nature where they live,” she added.
“From its headwaters in New York to Delaware Bay, the Delaware River flows nearly 330 miles through the heart of the densely populated Mid-Atlantic region,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “Along its entire path, the Delaware River provides habitats for a host of wildlife species, from red knots and other shorebirds to iconic and economically valuable fish, such as alewives, American shad and eastern brook trout.”
The new funding was announced at an event last week on the banks of the Brandywine River.
Overall, the monetary awards with matching funds will improve more than 10,000 acres through enhanced voluntary management and the voluntary treatment of polluted runoff using agricultural conservation practices on about 2,200 acres. The funding will restore 439 acres of wetlands, plant more than 50,000 trees and open more than 65 miles for fish passage in the watershed.