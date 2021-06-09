Elizabeth Mills, an 88-year-old retiree from Ocean View, recently purchased a single $40,000 Richer Instant Game ticket while visiting Weis Market #273 on Old Mill Road in Millville. That Instant Game ticket quickly lived up to its name, making her a $40,000 top prize winner.
Mills told Delaware Lottery officials that she started playing the lottery about 20 years ago. She likes to try different Instant Games and explore all of the fun ways to play, usually purchasing one ticket at a time, she said. Mills has won multiple prizes in the past, but this is her biggest win so far.
She said her first reaction to her big win was, “OMG! I was completely surprised when I scratched the ticket and realized it was a $40,000 winner,” said Mills. “I called my daughter right away to tell her my big news.”
Asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Mills said she will put it toward having some extra fun this summer.
“It will definitely bring me some peace of mind,” said Mills.
“Congrats to Ms. Mills on her $40,000 win,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “It’s always exciting to see a longtime Instant Game player bring home a big top prize just in time for summer. Another $40,000 top prize for the $40,000 Richer Instant Game is still out there, which means there’s even more excitement ahead!”
Mills claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on June 7.