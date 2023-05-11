Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View has been honored as the Delaware VFW Post of the Year for Community Service.
“It was with great pride that I was able to announce that we had been selected,” Post Commander John Gossart told the Coastal Point this week. “Our focus is always the care and concern and the well-being of our veterans and our families. That is always our mission. This prestigious award recognizes all that our post does for its veterans, families and community.”
“I have been the commander the last two years. We are changing the commander the latter part of June, and changing other officers, and I can tell you it has been an honor and privilege to be in the position to lead this post. They are wonderful people, and it’s wonderful to be part of. We do great things.
“Our mission is the well-being of our veterans of this community, and we are very much committed to that,” he said, giving examples of ways the post provides community service.
Through the Help a Veteran program during the past year, more than 600 veterans who live up to 20 miles from the post were contacted, greeted and asked if they need assistance.
Gossart led an initiative to provide a homeless veteran and her son with housing and a car needed to get back and forth to work, and a young veteran with cancer received financial aid to help pay medical bills.
For more than 10 years, post members have donated to the local food bank and, at Christmas, received a letter thanking them and stating that 138 families were fed.
Post members made multiple monetary donations, including $1,200 to Delaware by the Sea Women’s Aid for the annual Game Day fundraiser, $500 to Warriors Helping Warriors in Middletown, $100 for a memorial brick in honor of the VFW National Home, $250 to annual Kids Catch & Release for Lyme Disease, $100 to the Make a Wish Foundation, $1,000 to the Bless Our Children Foundation, $1,000 to Contractors for a Cause to provide portable ramps for disabled veterans and $1,500 to Race for Warriors in Cape Henlopen.
When information about flag etiquette was needed in Bethany Beach, Post Adjutant Fulton Loppatto was called, and his explanation led to a segment on proper flag handling for an evening TV news segment.
The post’s 18-member Honor Guard, led by Gossart, performs at ceremonies, civic events and funerals and, Gossart said is “ready at a moment’s notice to raise the flag, play ‘Taps,’ render a volley, and march with pride and respect.”
Post officers perform ceremonies, speak at events and participate in activities to honor veterans.
Honor Guard members visited the Cheer Center in Ocean View to help the late Gertrude Sochurek — a Gold Star mother whose son died in Vietnam — celebrate her 100th birthday.
Post 7234 is the largest in the state, with 1,250 members who are veterans of foreign wars, 1,600 auxiliary members who are relatives of veterans of foreign wars, 750 Mason Dixon members who are veterans who served honorably but not in foreign wars, and 140 active volunteers.
The auxiliary is the largest in the country.