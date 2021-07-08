Ashley Nickerson took a little walk early this week, just outside of her hospital room, both hands firmly on a silver walker, healthcare aides holding a bright yellow belt around her waist for security.
It was good news for a concerned community as the week began — that the 17-year-old Ocean View resident, who was in a serious single-vehicle accident on June 19, is making remarkable progress.
Above a short video of her taking small steps, on the Ashley Nickerson Updates Facebook page, on Monday, July 5, were the words “Look at her go!” Dozens of comments followed, including “So glad prayers are working,” “This child has one strong will. God bless her and keep her going,” and “One step and one day, kiddo. Fantastic progress.”
On July 3, 14 days after being ejected through the roof of the Jeep she was driving and ending up at Christiana Hospital on a ventilator, Nickerson was out of intensive care and able to visit with her best friends.
“Ashley continues to improve,” family friend Kathy Jacobs posted on Caringbridge.org that day, informing concerned friends of the recent Sussex Central High School graduate which room she was in at the hospital, where she greeted friends Novie and Kaitlyn and Novie’s boyfriend, Kyle.
“The three amigos are together again!” the buoyant post stated.
“Keep praying. She still has pain to manage and rehab to get through. Keep fighting, Ashley,” it says about Nickerson, who has been described as a good-natured young lady who loves her cat, Nala, and black Lab, Luna, playing Minecraft and snacking on hotdogs, macaroni-and-cheese and chocolate chip cookies.
Nickerson — whose mother, Adrienne Nickerson, has worked for the Ocean View Police Department since 2001, before Ashley was born — first sat up in a chair on July 1 and took a couple tentative steps with the support of a physical therapist. A tube that had been placed in her chest was also removed.
“It’s been a big day!” a post said.
On June 30, she first ate bite-sized soft foods and sipped thickened liquids, a day after being taken off a ventilator. As soon as it was removed, speaking in a whisper, she asked for her parents.
But it’s been a difficult time, with Nickerson enduring a 9.5-hour spine and pelvis surgery, a fever, pain, blood transfusion, restlessness and sedation as her mother, at the hospital with Ashley’s father, Brian, and maternal grandmother, Constance Lawrence, remain by her side day and night, except for trips to a nearby hotel.
As Nickerson’s medical bills mount, the community is being asked to help.
“Their lives came to a halt on June 19 and they have been at the hospital since. The added expense of staying in Newark was not planned for, as well as all of the medical expenses that will not be completely covered. Please consider making a donation,” Jacobs wrote in the Caringbridge.org post.
For those who wish to contribute, there’s a Venmo account, @Ashley_Nickerson_Recovery_Fund, as well as a PayPal account, @AshlelyNickersonFund, or visit https:/www.paypal.com/paypalme/AshleyNickersonFund.
Taylor Bank, at all of its locations, is accepting donations and placing them directly into Nickerson’s account. People can also mail a check to Adrienne Nickerson or Nicholas Harrington, with “Ashley Nickerson” in the memo line, to Ocean View Police Department, Attn: Ashley Nickerson, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970.
Handmade posters, cards, photos, stuffed animals and balloons are welcome, but no live flowers. The address is Christiana Hospital, Ashley Nickerson, Room 2B15A, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19718.
“I don’t know how the accident happened,” Adrienne Nickerson said a few days afterward.
“It sounds like the vehicle went off the road and rolled. As the vehicle rolled, Ashley was ejected through the soft-top roof and the Jeep continued to roll,” she said.
Her family rushed to the hospital.
“She just graduated No. 8 in her class. We were supposed to leave on June 27 to go to Universal Studios in Florida with two of her best friends, for a week, for her graduation trip. She is supposed to attend the University of Connecticut this fall. She applied with an undecided major, but she is into history and science. … She played clarinet in the Sussex Central High band, in the marching band,” her mother said.
Describing her daughter as “a little girl,” at only 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds, Nickerson said Ashley was wearing her seatbelt, as is her habit, while she was driving.
“She is very quiet,” her mother said. “She’s very shy, and she has a huge heart.”