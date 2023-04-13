A former Ocean View real estate agent charged last year with unlawful sexual conduct and related charges pleaded no-contest this week to three separate charges of third-degree sex offense and endangering the welfare of a child in Sussex County Superior Court.
Michael Paul McDowell, whom Ocean View police arrested last spring, gave up his right to a trial and will not receive additional jail time, but will be on parole without GPS monitoring.
He will be evaluated, registered as a sex offender and undergo counseling.
He may not have contact with any of the girls who accused him of the unlawful sex offenses and may not be around anyone younger than 18, except for his own teenage daughter.
The maximum penalty he could have received for each incident was one year in jail and up to $2,300 in fines. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces that maximum penalty.
In April 2022, Ocean View Police charged McDowell with 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct, sexual solicitation of a child and related charges.
In court on Wednesday, April 12, McDowell, dressed in a light blue button-down shirt and dark slacks, was not handcuffed.
He entered Courtroom No. 3 walking with his lawyer, Chris Hutchison, and stood still, facing the judge, his ears and the back of his neck reddening as two teenaged girls, both his accusers, read statements detailing their experiences.
After they spoke, he did not look at them, apologize or reply.
One of the girls, through sobs, said McDowell inappropriately touched her for the first time when she was 9, but she didn’t realize anything was wrong with what he’d done until she was 12.
The experience caused her to over-exercise and eat fewer than 500 calories each day, practices that lowered her heart rate to 39 beats per minute, she said. She was suicidal, cut herself, developed functional neurological disorder, suffered seizures, was taken from school by ambulance, had to use a wheelchair, and attempted suicide, she said, pausing to collect herself as she cried.
She said she felt guilty and confused, and has been under the care of doctors and a psychologist and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I have nightmares, and I still panic when I see a gray beard, a Ram truck or anyone drinking a bottle of Propel. I feel like I can’t breathe,” she said.
“I hope you learn what it’s like to cry and sob and how those tears burn,” another victim said, looking directly at McDowell, who did not make eye contact with her.
“I feel your hands crawl on my skin, and it’s disgusting. It’s creepy. Do you remember touching a little girl?” she asked.
She called McDowell “a disgrace of a father” and told him she endured medication for anxiety, depression and talk about putting her in a mental hospital.
“After the hell I’ve been through, I am finally happy. I managed to heal. You will never break me. Not now, not ever,” she said as her family members and other teenage girls — who filled one entire section in the courtroom — held hands and wiped away tears.
McDowell’s lawyer said there is a lot of emotion and pain in this kind of case and never any winners.
“Mr. McDowell is broken today. He is being found guilty. There is real hurt and real emotional pain on his part,” he said as those in the audience murmured their disagreement.
Judge Robert Robinson commended the teens for speaking and said he hoped they can find closure.
“I hope you rot in hell,” the mother of one of the victims shouted as the proceeding ended and those attending filed out of the courtroom.
“There is a place in hell for you,” another man called.
The mother, who was crying, and others who attended were ushered out of the building so there was no contact with McDowell.
Before court, the father of one victim, who asked not to be identified, told the Coastal Point McDowell “duped my whole family.”
“We went on vacations together. He was my Realtor. … We heard he is moving to Colorado … It has been a nightmare. What the kids have been through, I can’t imagine, being a little girl and being violated like that by someone who was a family friend,” he said.
Both of his daughters are now in counseling, he said.
“Looking back now, the things he was doing, you wouldn’t notice. Any time he saw any of girls, there was a big hug, those kinds of things. Then his hand would move slightly, then slightly more, then gradually, so you never thought anything about it,” he said.
McDowell was jailed for 45 days after being arrested last year and bond was set at $95,000. He was arrested after a grand jury indictment was returned. By July 2022, he was out of jail, released from Sussex Correctional Institute.