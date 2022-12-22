Christophe Tulou, incoming executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), staffed his last Senate Environment & Public Works Committee (EPW) meeting for U.S. Sen. Tom Carper last week by co-hosting a special hearing on ocean plastics and reducing plastic waste.
He said that ocean plastic is a big issue on Capitol Hill and important to residents, as well as a public health matter.
“We are focused on plastics in the ocean this last week of the Congressional session,” said Tulou. “I can say there is a great deal of political pressure on Capitol Hill, because the plastics industry and petrochemical associations have a lot of power. They believe recycling plastics is the entire solution and, while helpful, we understand there is more work to do.”
Tulou is leaving his position as senior counsel to the EPW before moving back to Rehoboth Beach and starting his CIB executive duties on Jan. 9.
U.S. Jeff Merkley of Oregon assumed the gavel from Carper for the special hearing on “Examining the Impact of Plastic Use and Identifying Solutions for Reducing Plastic Waste” because he is the chair of the Chemical Safety, Waste Management & Environmental Justice Subcommittee of the EPW.
“Plastics don’t really degrade; they just break down into small pieces and into microplastics,” said Merkley in his opening remarks “We find them deep in the lungs of living people.”
“Plastics may well pose a significant threat to human health,” said the Oregon senator. He emphasized his point to the panelists and to the C-SPAN audience by pulling out a credit card. He said that Americans consume about a credit card worth of plastic every week in seafood and in packaged foods.
He quoted World Wildlife Fund estimates that Americans consume 5 milligrams of plastic every week. Petrochemicals used in the production of plastics are also a toxin.
“‘Reduce, reuse, recycle’ is the typical refrain,” said Merkley. “What we believe is more accurate to say is ‘Buried, burned or borne out to sea!’
“You are making a wish and a hope that a plastic will be recycled,” Merkley told a representative from the Plastics Industry Association. “Plastic doesn’t break down it just breaks up. We create 6 billion tons of plastic pollution, and the rate of plastic waste is expected to triple. We are blindly enroute to tripling its presence” in the environment.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the ranking minority member of the subcommittee, thanked Matt Seaholm, the CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, for joining the panel.
“We will also discuss steps that industry is taking to respond to plastic waste. Plastics has been pivotal for public health and hygiene,” said Wicker. “It was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic,” with the need for “PPE and other devices which contain plastics for protection. Single-use plastics also were used in helping us return to normal.”
The Ocean Foundation also celebrated its 20th anniversary this month at a reception at the National Press Club. Ocean Foundation President Mark J. Spalding talked about the organization’s focus on removing ocean waste, reducing acidification and sustaining marine life for future generations. He said the Ocean Foundation will redouble efforts to remove plastic debris, including derelict fishing gear and “ghost” fishing lines from the waterways.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Maxine Burkett, of Oceans, Fisheries & Polar Affairs at the U.S. State Department, joined the Ocean Foundation celebration. But first she discussed surfing: “I am told Bethany, North Bethany and Rehoboth Beach have the best breaks for surfing on the entire Eastern Seaboard,” she said with a smile. “Of course, as deputy assistant secretary for oceans, a big part of my job takes place in Hawaii, and I am a surf lover there.”
“The climate crisis is an oceans crisis,” she told Spalding and the Ocean Foundation board members. “The ocean is absorbing the impact of man’s modern economy. The ocean is the world’s largest carbon sink, and it creates trillions of dollars of economic activity. However, the oceans are also inherently priceless.”
“The State Department is committed to ensuring public health and to detect and source and impacts of plastic pollution, as well as to expand our national Marine Protected Areas,” said Burkett. “The MPA’s protect our biodiversity, sequester carbon and protect the coastlines” —including Delaware’s shores — “from storm surge.”
The Biden Administration has launched a plan to protect 30 percent of the ocean by 2030. She said the Ocean Foundation is a key player in marine conservation.
“The Ocean Foundation is a voice that puts community at the center and will be at an inflection point for the next 20 years.”
Carper then offered his personal thanks to the subcommittee for the discussion “of the ocean waste topic and addressing the issue.”
“I am 75 years old and have worked as private citizen, even since I was a Lt.JG in the Navy,” on recycling ocean and beach debris, he said. “As a governor of Delaware, I also did work on plastics. There is too much litter. It is all over our state. I run, and I pick up recyclables. But what I cannot recycle ends up in the landfill.”
“I have heard concerns from the plastics recycling community that chemical recycling could hurt mechanical and hurt access to the feedstocks,” he noted to the witnesses. “We need to make sure chemical and molecular recycling does not take away from the mechanical and the [existing] feedstocks.”
“Last fall, we held a hearing on the circular economy and what it would take to promote circularity at every step of the process,” said Carper. The Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act (S.984) is a Senate bill sponsored by Merkley, and Carper said he is supportive of that legislation.
Judith Enck, founder of Beyond Plastics, who is also on the faculty of Bennington College in Vermont, was also on the Senate EPW subcommittee hearing panel. She is a former EPA regional director.
“False solutions are promoted by the plastics industry, called ‘advanced recycling,’” she said. “Oceana commissioned a poll, and 82 percent of Americans want Congress to reduce the nation’s dependence on plastics.”
“I have never met a plastics-pollution denier,” she testified.
“There are some vital uses of plastic, but medical waste is one area that needs improvement,” Enck responded to Wicker. “I see a lot of single-use pollution.”
“Reduction is the way to go. Reduce single-use plastics and allow no polystyrene in the schools. Let’s create more water-bottle fill stations instead of more plastic cups,” she said.
“Packaging companies have choices to make. Are they going to provide sustainable packaging? We don’t want to use so much plastic,” said Enck, “but we have little choice.”
Matt Seaholm, CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, also testified.
“We represent the entire supply chain and represent 1 million people who are employed” by the plastics industry.
“We need to collect, sort and reprocess material, and that then goes back into use for all substrates,” said Seaholm. “Plastics save lives, like in our airbags or storing life-saving products. Stable supply chains are imperative.”
Save our Seas legislation passed in 2020 and was “a good start,” said Seaholm, because it increased the demand for more recycled plastic materials.
Merkley asked the plastics industry representative if they will allow full disclosure of all chemicals that go into plastics production.
One biproduct that has been eliminated in specific use is BPA (bisphenol A) in baby bottles. That is the only one where BPA is completely removed, and it is an issue, said Pete Myers, a scientist and editor of the Environmental Health News. Purfluorinated compounds, including PFAS, are ubiquitous, and high density polypropylene with fluorination is not often reported, said Myers.
Enck commented that only .027 percent of plastic is handled via chemical recycling.
“It has not scaled, and they are basically boiling plastic,” she said of the process.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island talked about reducing marine waste from the fishing industry, because “plastics in our environment is a concern for all our wildlife. I have worked with environmental groups and funders on our marine ocean plastic, along with U.S. Sen. Sullivan [N.Y.]. Save our Seas 3.0 is now in full discussion” as an update to prior legislation.
“The last current version of the SoS legislation allowed the U.S. to move forward on the international front. I am sick to death of reports that the U.S. is the laggard, and we need to move forward as leaders in the world plastics issue,” said Whitehouse.
“I agree with Ms. Enck that plastics recycling is basically phony,” said Whitehouse. “The chemical recycle [concept] is not a panacea. We are flooding our world with plastics. Every caught seabird has plastics in its gut. I would flag the plastics problem [that] includes the ghost fishing and derelict fishing-gear problem.
“After people lose them, the nets and long lines keep catching fish. They are ‘massacres’ floating through the ocean,” said Whitehouse. “We have to make it very lucrative for fisherman to haul it out of the water to recycle. We can do a lot more, and so can the industry.”
Whitehouse provided NOAA with funding which is managed by the Fishing for Energy program to recycle plastic waste into fuel resources.
“I was in Norway at the Oceans Conference when Uniliver announced its pledge that for every pound of plastic they put out in the economy, they would find a pound of plastic in the ocean or the environment and get it back,” he said.
“I would like to see every major manufacturer make that commitment,” said Whitehouse to the PIA association lobbyist.