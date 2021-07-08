The Ocean City (Md.) Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigation into the firework fiasco that sent pyrotechnics flying across the town’s beach and high into the air prematurely on Sunday, and it appears it was not sparked by criminal intent.
A section of beach near Dorchester Street — the same location where a fireworks display ignited prematurely on Sunday morning — was reopened on Tuesday morning after it was deemed safe by city officials.
According to a press release on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Ocean City Bomb Squad who were assisted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office bomb squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives were able to destroy the remaining fireworks on the beach after a display intended for Sunday night ignited earlier that day.
The process of destroying the remaining fireworks took nearly eight hours and was completed around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.
“As of today, all areas of the beach and Boardwalk have been reopened, including the return of service for the Boardwalk Tram,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in the release. “I want to thank the Ocean City community, our businesses, residents, and visitors for their patience and understanding during this unexpected occurrence. Unsafe fireworks are not only dangerous but, in some cases, can be deadly. Our team of professionals from the Ocean City Bomb Squad, assisted by various other city departments, did a phenomenal job ensuring that no citizens, visitors or first-responders were injured.”
An investigation completed by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s office determined that one of the fireworks being loaded discharged prematurely and caused a chain reaction of fireworks to ignite.
The Fire Marshal’s Office could not determine the exact reason for the unintended discharge but stated there was no indication of any criminal intent at this point.
“Fireworks can be a lot of fun, but we saw firsthand why it’s important to practice safety when watching or using fireworks,” Bowers said. “Although this was not the fireworks show we had all anticipated, we are fortunate that the safety perimeters and the swift actions of our town personnel prevented any serious injuries from occurring.”