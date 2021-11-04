American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 will gather in Ocean City, Md., on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to honor veterans of that nation’s armed forces.
“We salute all who have served and are serving, our MIAs, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. In particular, on this day especially set aside to honor our living veterans, we renew our dedication to serve and support you. We will always be there for you,” representatives said.
Post members will gather at Post 166, located at 23rd Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City, on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. to honor U.S. military veterans.