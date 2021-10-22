Tourism is a $2+ billion (and growing!) industry in Sussex County. In fact, more than 16 percent of all jobs in the county — almost 20,000 of them — are tourism-related. And tourism revenue saves each Delaware household more than $1,500 in taxes each year.
This is definitely due, in large part, to our fortunate geographical location and our beautiful 5-Star beaches — but it’s also the result of a lot of initiative, creativity, planning and hard work by the many people and organizations who strive to keep up with changing travel trends and to create and provide the types of attractions, events, activities, and services that drive visitors to Sussex County.
The work of doing all of this suddenly became — and remains — much more challenging since March of 2020 with the start of the pandemic. In recognition of that, Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) has retooled its award categories this year to reflect the incredible ingenuity, resilience, and community spirit that our tourism partners have demonstrated throughout the last year-and-a-half.
Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2019 and October 2021. Nominations must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, to be considered. The winners will be announced in December.
“Tourism is a huge economic engine for Sussex County,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of Southern Delaware Tourism. “This is our way of honoring those that have gone above and beyond to contribute to the tourism industry in our area. We encourage everyone to consider who they think may be worthy recipients of these awards, and to nominate them.”
SDT encourages nominations of both newly and previously nominated entries who have not yet won an SDT award.
The categories and criteria for each are:
1) Pioneer Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and based on a new tourism product developed to meet changing consumer behavior and demands. Nominees should highlight their innovative approach to being the first to apply a new activity or service that caters to visitors of Sussex County.
2) Perseverance Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and based on continued effort to overcome obstacles resulting in a successful tourism venture. Nominees should highlight obstacles encountered, work ethic, perseverance, and results achieved.
3) Pivot Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to a business or organization and based on adjustments brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to better cater to visitors and guests. Nominees should highlight the changes made and how those changes helped the business survive and even thrive during this dynamic and unprecedented time period.
4) Philanthropic Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and is based on contributing to and promoting the welfare of the community that makes Sussex County a better place to visit. Nominees should highlight all relevant resources and assistance provided to make the county a better destination.
5) Tourism Partner of the Year Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and will be based on collaborative efforts working with Southern Delaware Tourism and/or Chambers of Commerce in Sussex County. Nominees should highlight shared resources used to develop tourism products, services or attractions.
2019 recipients of the annual awards included:
- Best New Event: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, The American Legion Family of Post 17, Lewes.
- Best Attraction: Cinema Art Theater, Rehoboth Beach Film Society.
- Best Event: Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival (SoDel Fest), Creative Coastal Connections Corp.
- Tourism Partner of the Year: Delaware Beach Life magazine.
Past recipients of the annual award also include Mid Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, Fire & Ice Festival and Ladybug Music Festival, Freeman Stage, Delaware State Parks, Dogfish Dash, Winter Wonderfest, Lefty’s Alley & Eats, Delaware Beach Book, Return Day, First Annual BooBQue by the Sea, Cape Henlopen State Park’s Gordons Pond Trail & Junction and Breakwater Trail, Western Sussex Tourism Committee, The Freeman Stage at Bayside. Nassau Valley Vineyards, the Apple Scrapple Festival, Dogfish Head Brewery Tours, the Rehoboth Beach Film Festival, the Lewes Maritime History Trail, the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, Eating Rehoboth Walking Food Tours, and The Sea Witch Halloween and Fiddlers’ Festival.
Nomination forms and instructions for the 2021 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards can be obtained at VisitSouthernDelaware.com/tourism-award-nomination, or by calling (302) 856-1818.