National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Rick Spinrad provided guidance last week on how new oceans funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce will help the federal government reduce sea-level rise, combat storm surge and beach erosion, and attempt to slow the steady climate crisis. More than $169,000 will be provided to Delaware’s bays and beaches to retrieve derelict fishing gear, reclaim crab pots and remove other shoreline debris.
The program is called Climate-Ready Coasts, and Delaware’s funds are specifically intended to support the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and removing ghost crab pots in the bays.
The Department of Commerce has recommended $169,000 for a project in Delaware to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change, as part of the Investing in America agenda. The project in Delaware will create jobs and boost economic and environmental outcomes for coastal communities, said representatives of the Biden Administration. The awards are made under the administration’s Climate-Ready Coasts initiative, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), with additional funds leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
“Crabbing is an essential industry and pastime in Delaware, and in order to ensure its longevity, we have to do it sustainably,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to recommend these funds from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help volunteers from the First State round up derelict crab pots and teach responsible crabbing.”
Administered by NOAA, the Climate-Ready Coasts initiative is focused on investing in high-impact projects that create climate solutions by storing carbon; building resilience to coastal hazards, such as extreme weather events, pollution and marine debris; restoring coastal habitats that help wildlife and humans thrive; and providing employment opportunities.
“Volunteers are vital to efforts to keep our waterways clear of debris,” said Spinrad. “This investment will help address the problem of derelict crab pots and educate recreational crabbers on responsible crabbing practices.”
This project is part of NOAA’s nearly $6 billion total investment under the BIL and IRA. The recommended project and funding amount in Delaware is the Fish-Finders for Stewardship program. The goal is training volunteers to use side-scan sonar to find and remove derelict crab pots from Delaware’s recreational blue crab fishery. Delaware Sea Grant will administer the $169,000.
The investment will reduce the prevalence of derelict crab pots from waters used by the recreational crabbing industry in Delaware’s Inland Bays through community education and volunteers. The project will transition Delaware’s volunteer-based derelict crab-pot round-ups from a highly university-dependent project to a primarily community-based activity, while also supporting outreach and education programming for residents on responsible crabbing practices.
Funding includes Maryland initiatives as well
NOAA also last week announced $477 million for coastal protection along the Mid-Atlantic, to stop flooding, coastal inundation and provide better access to outdoor spaces. The agency plans to “create climate solutions and prevent extreme hazards from floods and marine debris. The funding permits NOAA to build capacity for under-served communities.”
The Patapsco sustainable and resiliency project is restoring marshland in Baltimore and supports a “Re-imagine Middle Branch” to the middle-river community. It will reduce erosion and flooding and help adapt to rising sea levels. It will also connect to outdoor trails in the area.
“With an allocation of $400 million in the Cherry Hill area,” according to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), “this community will benefit greatly from the newly restored marsh. This is a real commitment we are delivering upon.”
NOAA and the Biden Administration have emphasized their focus on equity. Marine debris will be removed. Minority students and Maryland Sea Grant will also help enhance community literacy, along with training to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“The Biden Administration has dealt with our challenges in the environment,” said Cardin. “The announcement today of over $560 million projects for Climate Ready Coasts” is welcome news, he said. “We are addressing concerns of under-served communities. The Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act led the way.”
“Team Maryland is extremely excited about these announcements today. This agenda will be passed and is fully funded,” Cardin added.
Maryland will receive more than $15 million for climate resiliency and restoration of Chesapeake Bay. In Maryland, $10 million will go to BoatUS to deal with abandoned boats and watercraft.