The first building in a new three-structure, $100 million TidalHealth medical campus is expected to open in Millsboro in 18 to 24 months and to offer care from primary-care physicians, as well as specialists.
“This is bringing high-quality healthcare closer to home, and that is so important,” Christopher Hall, vice president and chief business officer for TidalHealth, told the Coastal Point this week, after the Millsboro Town Council discussed buffers and other details for the project with TidalHealth representatives at the Monday, Dec. 6, council meeting.
Groundbreaking for the first, 100,000-square-foot building is tentatively planned for 2022. By comparison, the existing Delmarva Health Pavilion on Commerce Drive has 60,000 square feet.
About 300 jobs will be created by the entire project.
“The greater Millsboro area is experiencing significant growth, and it is under-served with providers,” Hall said, adding that services at the new campus, in northern Millsboro about a mile from town hall, will include cardiologists, orthopedic doctors, primary-care physicians and specialists, and offer diagnostic services, imaging, urgent care and cardiac rehabilitation. A stand-alone pharmacy is also planned.
Because it will be designed from a wellness perspective, the campus will have walking trails, a path around a lake and other amenities connected to a community that will be developed nearby.
Ground could be broken for the other two buildings in 2024. A surgery center and skilled nursing center are being considered there.
Coastal Point first reported on plans for the health campus in February 2020, when Hall told the Coastal Point, “The over-65 population uses three times more healthcare than any other age cohort. Having a family medical complex with the services we will provide will complement the work that is already happening. You can never have enough family medicine and offices.”
Roger Follebout, who handles public relations for Peninsula Regional, at the time called the new medical complex “an outstanding opportunity.”
“We’ve had primary care in and around Dagsboro for over 25 years, and it’s pretty robust in Dagsboro. We moved into Millsboro in 2014. We have been in that general vicinity and general area for quite some time now. The people in Dagsboro and Millsboro have been very supportive of our services, to ensure the care is going to be provided for generations to come,” he said.
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, at the time, said Millsboro town officials are “excited on a couple fronts.”
“Certainly, the Town is thrilled. There is a huge and growing demand for medical and healthcare services in town. We would love to see 24-7 urgent care, or even a 12-hour urgent care, as part of the plan. Secondarily is just the proposal of high-quality, high-paying jobs in town,” he said.
TidalHealth, with more than 5,000 employees, assets of more than $1 billion, and 264 physicians and providers, offers care in Sussex, as well as in Worcester, Wicomico, Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset and Accomack counties in Maryland. Hall said there are 50 TidalHealth locations in seven counties in Maryland and Delaware, with sites in Millsboro, Georgetown, Seaford, Bridgeville and Delmar in Delaware.