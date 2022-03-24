Beebe Healthcare’s new Specialty Surgery Hospital is set to open in a few weeks, and representatives of the hospital system said they see it as an important link between a growing community and its healt care needs.
The facility, located near Rehoboth Beach, off Route 24, houses 18 pre- and post-operative beds and 24 short-stay patient rooms, as well as surgical facilities for three major areas of medicine: orthopedic, bariatic and breast. It is located on Beebe’s Rehoboth Beach campus, which also includes the Tunnell Cancer Center and a walk-in health clinic.
The $145 million surgical facility is set to open on May 22. In June, the walk-in center will reopen in the new facility. A new breast-care center will move into the current walk-in center site.
Dr. Diana Dickson-Witmer, Beebe breast surgeon, lauded the details in the four operating rooms, focusing particularly on lighting technology in use there that she called “perfect” in the way it allows surgeons to focus on specific areas and even magnify them.
“Having a physical structure, with breast imagers and breast surgical oncologists in the same place,” Dickson-Witmer said, will be not only beneficial for treatment, but will also provide a space for education and outreach.
Dickson-Whitmer said she feels the new breast facility will not only enable more patients to receive treatment locally, but “this is going to be such an excellent facility that people will be drawn to it.”
Beebe Vice President for Facilities & Environment of Care Mark Loukides said construction on the new breast center will begin when the walk-in center moves to the new building, but there is no estimate yet on a completion date for the breast center. The new walk-in center will be 30 percent larger than the current one, Loukides said.
Imaging, lab and pharmacy services will also be located in the new surgery center, with a tube system set up to enable testing materials to be sent from the cancer center to the lab for analysis. The facility also includes spacious waiting areas for families, as well as a dining facility. Overall, about 150 employees will staff the building on a daily basis.
The operating rooms will feature the latest in robotics, which orthopedic surgeon Dr. Wilson Choy said he believes will not only allow the hospital to address more complex cases, but will also attract new, young talent in the medical field.
The surgery center construction is part of an ongoing capital campaign that also included the South Coastal Campus in Millville, which opened its Cancer Center and Emergency Department nearly two years ago, as well as upcoming renovations at the Lewes hospital.
Soothing earth tones and beach-themed artwork at the surgery center echo the aesthetic of the Millville facility, which is deliberate, according to Beebe President and CEO Dr. David Tam, who said creating a recognizable look and feel for Beebe’s facilities is a focus for him and his team.
While Tam did not share any details of what’s in store in the future at the South Coastal Campus at this week’s press event at the new surgery center, he said plans will be focused on growth in the area and the changes in the county’s population.
“There are still so many unknowns,” Tam said, particularly what the population changes will be and what will be the needs of that population.
Tam said, “Healthcare itself is changing so much,” that the discussions aren’t only about physical buildings to be built, but about programs that are possible through changing technology, such as Beebe’s groundbreaking Hospital at Home program, which allows some patients to recuperate at home, rather than in a hospital.