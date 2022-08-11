Nemours Children’s Health hosted U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Nemours Estate in Wilmington on Aug. 1 for a forum on improving children’s mental and behavioral health. Becerra is on a national tour to discover best practices in helping children with mental health issues, and Delaware brought its top practitioners and policymakers to share real-world solutions.
Participants of the forum included Nemours Children’s leadership and families impacted by mental health issues; U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.); U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (also D-Del.); Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long; Delaware Secretary of Health & Social Services Molly Magarik; community leaders; business leaders; and other local and state officials.
Blunt Rochester, who chaired the meeting, said, “The strain on young people today is more acute and the incidence of behavioral health is more numerous than ever before. Parents have said that the pandemic has exacerbated some of these problems and shined a light on mental health. Our healthcare workforce must be strong.”
Kirsten Olson, CEO of Children & Families First (cffde.org) and student representative Andrew Cielo rounded out the panel. Cielo shared a powerful story of personal mental health issues in school that caused him to commit self-harm. He said the institutional response was to check for scars from his self-cutting. However, once he was assigned a school psychologist, his world and education opened-up. His testimony brought tears to the eyes of experienced politicians and healthcare professionals.
Dr. R. Lawrence Moss, president and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health, said, “I am a surgeon by training, and we don’t throw words like ‘crisis’ around; but mental health is a crisis, and it’s important that our folks in Washington are paying close attention. One in five children have had a diagnosable mental illness; and one in five teenagers also have had suicidal thoughts. Suicidal ideation has tripled among kids in Delaware.”
“We need to meet the youth mental health crisis with action, and Nemours Children’s is working to increase access for Delaware’s children,” he said. (The healthcare institution has served two million kids.) “We look forward to working with our state and federal leaders on policies and legislation that will help Nemours and other providers create the healthiest generations of children.”
Dr. Meghan Walls is a child psychologist at Nemours Children’s, and provided insights and analysis for the elected officials. She said there is mental health screening information available to parents, caregivers and teachers.
“We need to keep everyone focused on the challenges of kids’ mental health,” said Walls. “And we also must remind everyone that there is hope.”
HHS Secretary Becerra said that Carper, Coons and Blunt-Rochester are a “dream team” for Delaware, in terms of appropriations and attention to children’s mental health.
“How do we melt away the stigma and get parents to believe that we will collectively actually do something?” Becerra asked. “This time around, we have the resources to do it, so let’s get it done.”
Olson, from Children & Families First — a $27 million non-profit focused on Delaware’s children — described what is working, in terms of access to care.
“There is a strong focus in our state on community-based mental healthcare,” she told Becerra. “Clinicians start working with kids at a very young age. We need to learn what we can do with early behavioral health diagnosis and treatment.”
Olson noted that the Family & Medical Leave Act has had a positive impact on family home life. She added that during his governorship, Carper expanded Medicaid, which serves about one-third of Delaware families for mental health care. The Delaware Treatment & Referral Network provides 24/7 support and has made 100,000 mental health referrals since its inception.
Cielo is a rising senior and has joined Delaware Educators Rising in pursuit of his interest in becoming a teacher, all of which is now possible after counselors provided him with weekly counseling for care of his self-harm during his earlier high school years.
“There is a stigma that mental health isn’t real,” he said. “You cannot really figure it out when you are already in a crisis. I got a therapist whom I could see every day, and she really changed my life. I learned you have to trust people and that you deserve the help. Today, I urge you to address the shortage of mental health counselors.”
Walls discussed the labor shortage, as did Amy Knight, a department chair at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC), which trains educational counselors.
The Nemours team added that counselors must be embedded in schools, because that is where behavioral issues are most noticed, “when something doesn’t add up for a kid.”
“Adverse childhood experiences have a pervasive, long-term impact,” said Walls.
Delaware House Majority Leader Val Longhurst (D-15th) noted that “all teachers and administrators must take a class on suicide-prevention.”
The current ration of licensed social workers (LCSW or MSW) or school counselors is 1 professional to every 250 students. The present-day school psychologist (MD or PhD) or therapist ratio is 1 to every 700 students.
However, the numbers skew when talking about Delaware’s Latino population. According to Luis Santiago, that ratio is one professional therapist to every 3,800 Latino kids.
“That is because we only have 30 bilingual therapists and counselors here,” he said, adding that the Delaware State University “Inspire” scholarship may help fill the gap. “We are looking for people who have the transferrable life skills and are willing to serve.”
“I am so proud that Secretary Becerra was able to come to Delaware and see first-hand how we are implementing good public policy to meet the needs of children and families, especially when it comes to youth mental health,” said Carper. “I’ve been laser-focused on strengthening families since my days as governor.
“Looking out for Delawareans’ mental health in their earliest years can help our children do better in school, avoid bad outcomes, and lead richer and more fulfilling lives for decades to come,” said Coons. “We need supportive parents and clinicians available to young people at the schools. The entire Congressional delegation is engaged, and we hope to appropriate $370 million for training mental health professionals and add more clinicians. We need to strengthen and develop this pipeline.”
“Children in Delaware and across the country are experiencing unprecedented mental health challenges and have been since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Blunt Rochester. “That’s why the roundtable on youth mental health was so critical — because it brought together federal and state officials, community partners, young people and healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue about how we can best combat this crisis through all avenues available.”
The forum consisted of a roundtable split into four panels to discuss four topics: mental and behavioral health challenges youth face; pediatric healthcare workforce shortages and infrastructure needs; school wellness; and innovative policy solutions. Several key pieces of legislation that have been introduced or signed into law are designed to improve access to telehealth services and school-based mental health care.
“I had a great discussion at Nemours Children’s Health to learn how Nemours and Delaware’s Congressional delegation are working to address the mental and behavioral health needs of children across the state,” said Becerra. “As part of the HHS National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health, I’ve had the chance to travel across the country and hear stories from people from all walks of life, and they all say the same thing: ‘We need help.’”
“I am buoyed by the great work here in Delaware,” he said.