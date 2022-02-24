Spring is nearly here and it’s time to think about spring plantings, and two events on native plants were held last week, by DNREC and by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ Citizen Advisory Council (CAC).
Native plants are considered nature’s best answer for major shoreline and coastal resiliency programs initiated by state natural resources officials. They are also a solution for over-development and loss of groundcover in local neighborhoods.
“We are facing severe shoreline erosion along the Delaware Bay and watershed,” said Captain Alex Modjeski, restoration program director of the American Littoral Society, who spoke on Feb. 17 with citizens, on behalf of DNREC, through a living shorelines webinar. “We are seeing elevated turbidity by our beaches and dune erosion.”
“Eel grass is a great habitat and helps with wave attenuation,” or breaking the surf and wave impacts on the shore, he noted. “Eel grass planting is a model for Delaware Bay-wide restorations.”
Modjeski provided an overview of coastal estuarine restoration projects that have offered a strong emphasis on community engagement and involvement. The presentation showcased how the use of public and private partnerships create connectivity and resiliency throughout the habitat restoration process. The group sought to restore 2,600 feet of shoreline on the bay with 10 intertidal living shoreline reefs.
“We cannot stop erosion, but we can address it,” said the ALS restoration chief. “The bay is our future.”
DNREC’s mission is to protect and manage the state’s natural resources, protect public health, provide outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment.
Stockton University was also a partner on the community restoration program for Delaware Bay. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service funded pilot projects including restoration of the American eel in the bay system rivers.
One pilot project funded by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service included the use of new restoration techniques.
“We looked at structure, biology, adaptive management. We learned the best structures to use for eels are the Hesco baskets,” noted Modjeski. “The American eel adapts to the well chambers within the structure.”
“Hesco baskets include chicken wire to bind the blocks together to form a basket,” said Modjeski. “They are multidimensional and provide a dual habitat” on the artificial reef exterior and within the basket. The team created 184 of these Hesco barriers, which were 10 feet long by 11 feet wide. Shell substrate also goes inside the basket to create reef formations.
Submerged aquatic vegetation, or SAV, is also a key element of habitat restoration in the bay and its watershed. Therefore, the grasses and the artificial structures are embedded within existing SAV to form a natural system.
“We created eight reefs in a sawtooth pattern to address the [natural] forces that impact density,” along the shoreline, said the DNREC speaker.
CIB hosts CAC to talk native plants
Claire Simmers, vice chair of the Delaware Sierra Club, and a professor emeritus at St. Joseph’s University, hosted a Citizen Advisory Committee “café meeting” for the CIB, also on Feb. 17. Cheryl Rehrig, co-owner of the Inland Bays Garden Center near Frankford, was the featured speaker and provided guidance on hearty plants to help control stormwater and lawn run-off.
“The region’s landscape is changing due to development, sea-level rise and other human-related activities that are leading to a rapid loss of natural areas,” CIB representatives said. “However, residents of the Inland Bays watershed have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the health of local waterways and wildlife starting right on their own property.”
“Native plants absorb more nutrients,” said Rehrig. “We have wonderful waterfront views here, but no plants, no [natural] grasses, no trees. Homeowners spend money, and there is nothing to absorb the pollution.”
She said that the chemical fertilizer business is a $700 million industry. Rehrig said these fertilization products represent three times more budget than the agriculture industry. The Inland Bays Garden Center advocate also said the irrigation for groomed and sodded lawns in America is three times more water irrigation than raising corn crops.
“Native plants are so important,” said Rehrig. “They support all types of life.” The plants also take carbon dioxide out of the air and “build biodiversity from the ground up.”
The garden center owner noted that the prices of native plants have come down this year.
“Development in our area does as little as they can on plantings, and then they are going to get out,” claimed Rehrig, “and then leave the native plants to the homeowners.”
“The majority of our subdivisions in this area need a lot of help,” said Rehrig. “Millville By the Sea in its original development sections did a pretty nice job early on.” She noted that new areas in Lewes have had some real issues with native plants but now have added shrubs, such as holly bushes and deciduous trees.