The Nanticoke Indian Tribe this week announced the appointment of Avery “Leaving Tracks” Johnson as chief of the tribe.
“After a long and successful journey, former Chief Natosha Carmine is stepping away to pursue other opportunities in the private and public sectors,” representatives said. “We are genuinely grateful to former Chief Carmine for her years of excellent leadership and accomplishments and sincerely wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors.”
“Congratulations to Chief Avery on his appointment as the Nanticoke Nation’s new chief. His distinct qualifications as a tribal leader and previous roles, including the assistant chief, tribal councilman, powwow coordinator, budget chairman and grant writer, lend vital expertise to his new role, particularly as our tribe continues rolling out significant strategic plan initiatives,” said a tribal spokesperson. “Chief Avery’s appointment reaffirms the Nanticoke Indian Tribes’ ongoing commitment to empowering our Indigenous leadership at the highest levels.”
They said Johnson is uniquely qualified to lead the tribe into the future.
“He embodies and exudes the values and culture that are central to our organization. He is incredibly positive, an empowering leader for our tribe, a consummate team player, and has established strong relationships across our county, state, and federal governments. The Nanticoke Indian Tribe is fortunate to have Chief Avery to guide them into the future. This leadership transition comes at a time of strength, with our high-performing leadership team successfully implementing the tribes business strategy and growth plans.”
Johnson said, “I’m very excited about this upcoming change for our organization. After serving in my many roles over the past years, I am extremely proud to have the opportunity to be chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe. My goal is to continue to infuse fresh thought and renewed energy in collaboration with our tribal council and membership. However, I will always start with what is most important, an intense focus on our members — our youth, our elders, our community, and sustainability now and into the future.”
“When I joined the Nanticoke leadership,” Johnson said, “I was drawn to the idea of working with a team of individuals that could change people’s lives and improve all aspects of our tribal community. What I found was so much more than what I’d ever imagined. Our tribal members are strong, dedicated, caring, and always willing to make a difference. I want to ensure we continue to bring out the best in our tribal members while growing our organization, furthering our mission, and maintaining our values,” said Johnson.
“None of the current successes would have been possible if not for the generations of dedicated, caring, and hard-working tribal members, starting as far back as 1881 and continuing until now. So many elders before me have paved the way, and our current adults and youth are continuing the traditions that have resulted in our continued success.”
