For 35 years, Sue Mulhern worked in corporate America, managing projects for financial institutions and hospitals. After mental health diagnoses in her family and her own life, she began thinking differently about mental health — and now she’s working to raise awareness of how workplaces, faith communities, educators and others can support their employees, members, and students.
Mulhern was recently named an assistant director of education and advocacy at NAMI Delaware, the state affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She will focus on outreach and partnerships with corporations, organizations and government agencies to advocate for expanded mental health programs, increase education about mental health, and reduce the stigma often associated with a diagnosis.
“Sue is a great addition to the NAMI team, working to share the message of positive mental health with people and organizations that need it,” said Dr. Joshua Thomas, NAMI Delaware CEO/executive director. “We are working to strengthen our partnerships to create a movement for better mental health across Delaware.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to issues of burnout, anxiety and depression — a silver lining to the tragedy, Mulhern said.
“More people are talking now about mental health diagnoses and their situations, whether it’s a death in the family, a life change or COVID — or whether it’s a chemical imbalance,” she said. “There are always ways that we can support each other in our communities, and NAMI is working to educate the public about those programs and advocate for increased access and support.”
Before joining NAMI Delaware, Mulhern worked in project management for ChristianaCare, T. Rowe Price, Barclays, Sallie Mae, First Data Corporation and MBNA. She also has run her own project-management consulting business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Delaware.
A few years ago, at Barclays, after her own mental health crisis, Mulhern helped found a program in the workplace — still running — designed to reduce the stigma and open up conversations. She first connected with NAMI about 10 years ago when her adult daughter had a mental health diagnosis, and joined a family support group that helped her learn more. In recent years, she has been a volunteer with the organization’s education and outreach programs.
Mulhern said she will leverage her corporate experience in her outreach work, with a simple message for employers: “You will have a much more productive person when you’re addressing all facets of their health, both mental and physical,” she said, comparing mental health programs in the workplace to lunch-and-learn sessions for healthier eating. “If we have a cold, we’re going to get medications and see a doctor, but if you’re feeling a little stressed or a little anxious, you may tend to ignore it rather than address it directly.”
Mulhern will work with employers, faith groups, first-responders and educators on partnerships and programs. Interested organizations can contact her at (302) 427-0787 or smulhern@namide.org.