A week after Elbridge “Ridge” Murray went missing, his family is asking for prayers and privacy as they mourn the death of the 25-year-old, whose body was found Saturday, Nov. 27, in Baltimore.
Murray was a 2014 graduate of Indian River High School. He was the son of John M. Clayton Elementary School Vice Principal Bennett Murray; his mother Dana Murray is a paraprofessional at the Southern Delaware School of the Arts. Both schools are part of the Indian River School District.
“We are heartbroken over the passing of Ridge Murray, IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said in a statement this week. “Ridge was an Indian River High School graduate who was well-liked by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. For him to be taken at such a young age is a profound tragedy.
“Bennett and Dana and other extended family members are dedicated members of our Indian River School District team. We offer our deepest sympathies to the Murray family in their time of grief and ask that you keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Owens said.
The search for Ridge Murray began when he didn’t come home to Sussex County for Thanksgiving. His body was later found in the water in the Harbor East area of the city, on Saturday morning, according to Baltimore police reports.
Murray had last been seen Wednesday, Nov. 24, around 11 p.m., on an electric scooter that police said he was riding home. He was taking the scooter back from Fells Point to his home in Federal Hill.
Police said his body was found in the water in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation. Statements from his family over the weekend called his death an accident.
A family friend made a Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 26, seeking help in finding Murray. In the post, the friend said Murray “doesn’t miss Thanksgiving and he wouldn’t miss any time at home.”
Services for Murray will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Avenue in Ocean View. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with the service beginning at noon. Visitors are being asked to wear protective face masks to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to a scholarship in memory of Ridge Murray through the Indian River Alumni Association. Donations may be sent to Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro, DE 19939.